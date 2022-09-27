[Remote] Data Modeler and ETL Developer

Project_Balance
Project Balance Representative
Start Date: Immediate
Hours: Contract, hourly; immediate need for ETL Developer to work 8+ hours/day
Estimated duration: 12 months+
Work location: Your home office
Remuneration: USD or ZAR based
What You Will Be Doing
• Work with subject matter experts to understand underlying business processes and data reporting needs
• Critically analyze business requirements and architect and implement design flows and data integration
• Develop data warehouse models and lineage documentation which will be used by ETL developers to build out the data warehouse
• Produce technical/architectural specification and design/technical documents
• Design and create ETL/ELT scripts for data warehouse and reporting tables
• Implement stored procedures and effectively query databases
• Design and program data quality and exception reports
• Participate in defining and optimizing software development process and best practices
• Identify and test for defects and bottlenecks in the ETL solution to ensure high performance and no data quality concerns
• Provide support and fix issues ETL package runs
What You Need for this Position
• Experience with data modeling and lineage documentation
• Knowledge of dimensional data modeling techniques and concepts such as Kimball, Inmon
• Strong knowledge of data warehouse architecture techniques such as EDW, ODS, DM, ROLAP and MOLAP
• Understanding and coding of concepts such as incremental load, slowing changing dimension types
• Experience writing complex SQL scripts used for ETL development or testing
• Experience with SSIS or Talend and SQL Server; ability to deploy to and debug a production SSIS environment. XML experience
• 1+ years’ experience in Azure SQL Data Warehouse and related technologies including Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure HDInsight, Azure Databricks, etc.
• 1+ years’ experience with Snowflake
• 5+ years’ experience in data warehousing architecture and design
• 5+ years’ experience development of ETL
• In-depth knowledge of systems architecture, distributed development, web-services
• Extensive experience troubleshooting and solving complex technical problems
• Excellent communication skills and previous experience managing a team a plus
• Experience with tuning databases for optimal performance
• Some knowledge of C# a plus
Please send your resume and hourly rate to: careers@projectbalance.com
