Sales/Client Account Manager @Domains.co.za

Job description

Requirements

Must have a valid matric

Must have at least two years relevant work experience working on the internet/domains/web hosting environment

Must be computer literate (MS Word, Excel and Outlook)

Must have knowledge of the Internet, its protocols and terminology

Must be able to work under pressure and achieve targets and deadlines

Must have excellent English communication skills (both verbal and written)

Must have excellent telephone skills and ensure appropriate action is taken relative to each call

Must be able to pay attention to detail and provide an excellent customer service

Must have the ability to plan, prioritise and organise their own workload, and to work comfortably within our deadlines

Must be flexible for ad-hoc duties as and when required

Must be able to build rapport with clients and ‘think on their feet’

Must respond to all email requests within the agreed time

Meeting KPIs for the department and company

Must have a minimum of two contactable references

Tertiary or additional sales/customer orientated education

Good sales track record

Domain and hosting knowledge

Must be reliable and punctual

Must be honest and hard-working

Integrity and confidentiality is a necessity

Must be self-motivated and self-disciplined and take their responsibilities seriously

Must want a position where their individual contribution makes an impact on the company

Must have an ability to deal with difficult clients/situations in a patient ad-friendly manner

Applicant must be able to work in, and with, a team of other people.

with, a team of other people. All the normal personal stuff we normally forget about (Neat, tidy, punctual, courteous, passionate, etc.)

Confidence to work directly with difficult clients

provides domain registration, website hosting and cloud solutions in South Africa.We are looking for talented, well-motivated individuals with proven track records for this position. They must be able to maintain the high levels of sales and service which we currently achieve.Client account and sales manager: R15,000 – R20,000 gross per month + incentivesAt Domains.co.za we give our clients the assistance they need. The Sales/Client Account Manager will assist in helping new clients with their correct product choices, and after-sales service in offering the right advice for the right solutions.The Sales Team have excellent knowledge of all-out products and are always available to our clients. In fact, the entire domains.co.za team, including sales, support and accounts all have the excellent and professional product knowledge and work together as a cohesive team.If you don’t already know about domains, website hosting, SSLs, Antivirus and other related products, this position isfor you!Please do not apply for this position if your skills and experience are not suitable. All applications that are not suitable will be immediately rejected.Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, if you have not heard from us within seven days of submitting your CV; please consider your application unsuccessful.