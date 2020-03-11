Samsung Customer Care Center - Admin Staff

pepsipilot
We are currently looking for admin staff that will be able to assist our customers in our service center.
Skills Required
- Must have at least 1-year relevant work experience working in Service
- Must have a valid Matric
- Must be computer literate (MS Word, Excel & Outlook)
- Must have advanced knowledge of Samsung products
- Must be able to work under pressure and achieve targets and deadlines
- Must have excellent English communication skills (both verbal and written)
- Must have excellent telephone skills and ensure appropriate action is taken relative to each call
- Must be able to pay attention to detail and provide an excellent customer service
- Must have the ability to plan, prioritize and organise their own workload, and to work comfortably within our deadlines
- Must be flexible for adhoc duties as and when required
- Must be able to build rapport with clients and ‘think on their feet’
- Must respond to all email requests within the agreed time
- Meeting KPI’s for the department and company
- Must have a minimum of 2 contactable references
Advantageous
- Tertiary or additional Electronics education
- Patience
- Must be reliable & punctual
- Must be honest
- Integrity & confidentiality is a necessity
- Must be self-motivated and self-disciplined
- Must have excellent communication skills (both verbal & written)
- Must have excellent telephone skills
- Applicant must be able to work in AND with a team of other people.
- All the normal Personal stuff we normally forget about (Neat, tidy, punctual, courteous, passionate, etc.)
- Confident to work directly with clients