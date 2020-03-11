Samsung Customer Care Center - Admin Staff

We are currently looking for admin staff that will be able to assist our customers in our service center.

Skills Required
  • Must have at least 1-year relevant work experience working in Service
  • Must have a valid Matric
  • Must be computer literate (MS Word, Excel & Outlook)
  • Must have advanced knowledge of Samsung products
  • Must be able to work under pressure and achieve targets and deadlines
  • Must have excellent English communication skills (both verbal and written)
  • Must have excellent telephone skills and ensure appropriate action is taken relative to each call
  • Must be able to pay attention to detail and provide an excellent customer service
  • Must have the ability to plan, prioritize and organise their own workload, and to work comfortably within our deadlines
  • Must be flexible for adhoc duties as and when required
  • Must be able to build rapport with clients and ‘think on their feet’
  • Must respond to all email requests within the agreed time
  • Meeting KPI’s for the department and company
  • Must have a minimum of 2 contactable references

Advantageous
  • Tertiary or additional Electronics education
Personal Skills / Attributes
  • Patience
  • Must be reliable & punctual
  • Must be honest
  • Integrity & confidentiality is a necessity
  • Must be self-motivated and self-disciplined
  • Must have excellent communication skills (both verbal & written)
  • Must have excellent telephone skills
  • Applicant must be able to work in AND with a team of other people.
  • All the normal Personal stuff we normally forget about (Neat, tidy, punctual, courteous, passionate, etc.)
  • Confident to work directly with clients
If you meet the requirements please send me a message.
 
