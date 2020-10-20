Searching for new opportunity - George Area - IT Team Leader/ Remote IT related vacancies

Position Wanted: IT Team Leader/ Remote IT-related vacancies/ Project Management

Employment type: Permanent

Salary: Market-related ( Current salary per month is R 22 320 )

Starting Date / Notice Period: 30 days / Months notice

Location: Currently in George, would prefer to stay in the area. Remote vacancies are welcomed.

Job experience/skill: Multi-talented Senior IT Engineer consistently rewarded for success in planning and operational improvements. Experience in policy development and staff management procedures positively impacting overall morale and productivity.

Well-versed in building positive relationships with customers and other stakeholders. Strong requirements gathering, scope development, and inventory coordination abilities. Skilled at overseeing complex, high-value

technical projects with excellent planning competencies.



Current employment scope:

Senior Information Technology Specialist. Permanent employment, from July 2016- current

• Gathered requirements, defined scopes, allocated resources, and established schedules meeting or exceeding project demands.

• Managed and motivated project teams to promote collaboration and keep members on-task and productive.

• Collaborated with vendors to locate replacement components and resolve advanced problems.

• Configured hardware, devices, and software to set up work stations for employees.

• Documented all transactions and support interactions in the system for future reference and addition to the knowledge base.

• Planned and arranged meetings with external organizations and individuals, enabling all parties to meet and discuss project progress.

• Installed, configured, and supported local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and Internet system. (CISCO and HP )

• Performed system maintenance and upgrades, including patches, service packs, hotfixes, and new security configurations.



Additional skills:

• Supervision

• Team management

• Communications

• Organization

• Problem resolution

• Troubleshooting



About me:

Married

Code 8 drivers license

No disabilities

Perfect health

31 years of age



Sorry if I'm not allowed to post this here.

The lockdown has shown me what our company thinks of us, sad actually. With only 30-40% of our salaries getting paid and no indication when this would go back to 100%, I have to start looking for a new 'Home' ( Company ).

We've been placed under short time and had to sign it. This would be our new contract norm.