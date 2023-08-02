Senior Business Analyst Salary Research

Neuk_
Executive Member
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2018
- Messages
- 8,324
I have been doing some research in to what senior BA's earn in South Africa at the moment , partly to see where I am and partly in case any opportunities present themselves. A simple Google research yields the usual Indeed, Talent, Payscale, Glassdoor, etc. results which are interesting to say the least. Any other resources that anyone can think of or has used? It has been a very long time since I -h-ave looked at the job market...