Senior C# Developer. CT - Southern Suburbs. R60 000 per month salary. Closing date 17th January 2020

ChantalMichelle
Well-Known Member
Company Rep
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2016
- Messages
- 329
Please note closing date has been extended to 17th January and salary increased to R60 000 per month.
Senior C# Developer. CT - Southern Suburbs.
A growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for C# developers that will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/REST Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging Queues etc.
Requirements: -
Front End, Middle Tier, and Database
Technologies include but not limited to:
Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage
Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript, WPF, WINFORMS (Legacy )
Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery
Databases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL) – Sybase / PostgreSQL Advantageous.
Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.
Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.
Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C# on the job work-related development experience. The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Bit Bucket, continuous integration an advantage.
Good Object orientation is a must.
Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.
Basic understanding of design patterns and their application
E-mail CV including current and expected salary and availability to: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
Senior C# Developer. CT - Southern Suburbs.
A growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for C# developers that will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/REST Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging Queues etc.
Requirements: -
Front End, Middle Tier, and Database
Technologies include but not limited to:
Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage
Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript, WPF, WINFORMS (Legacy )
Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery
Databases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL) – Sybase / PostgreSQL Advantageous.
Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.
Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.
Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C# on the job work-related development experience. The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Bit Bucket, continuous integration an advantage.
Good Object orientation is a must.
Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.
Basic understanding of design patterns and their application
E-mail CV including current and expected salary and availability to: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
Attachments
-
54.7 KB Views: 5