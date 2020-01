Senior C# Developer. CT - Southern Suburbs. R60 000 per month salary. Closing date 17th January 2020

Please note closing date has been extended to 17th January and salary increased to R60 000 per month.Senior C# Developer. CT - Southern Suburbs.A growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for C# developers that will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/REST Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging Queues etc.Requirements: -Front End, Middle Tier, and DatabaseTechnologies include but not limited to:Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantagePresentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript, WPF, WINFORMS (Legacy )Scripting Language – Javascript, JQueryDatabases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL) – Sybase / PostgreSQL Advantageous.Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C# on the job work-related development experience. The remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Bit Bucket, continuous integration an advantage.Good Object orientation is a must.Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.Basic understanding of design patterns and their applicationE-mail CV including current and expected salary and availability to: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com