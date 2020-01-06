Senior Developer - .Net - Full Stack

We are a small, easy going, dynamic team and are looking for a self starter / team player that is also willing to step out of the development environment and assist in other aspects of the company at times. Candidate will need to work well under pressure.

Requirements below:
5 Years experience

SQL Server
C#
VB.NET
.Net Core
Azure Service Fabric

Any financial / banking background will be advantageous.

Salary will be market related and based on experience.
 
