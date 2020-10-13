Senior Developer Vacancy l Club Travel SA (Pty) Ltd.

MAIN PURPOSE OF ROLE

Java, JavaScript, Restful API’s

Jenkins and Git

MySQL databases

Various Web technologies

Mobile Apps (Ionic, Angular,)

Cloud Services

Linux, OpenSource

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.

Perform accurate development estimation.

Produce technical specifications and designs.

Mentor and guide junior developers.

Write clean code to develop functional web applications.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Perform UI tests to optimize performance.

Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy application.

Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic.

Gather and address technical and design requirements.

Provide training and support to internal teams.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

QUALIFICATION, EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE

BSc in Computer Science and/or Information Systems Degree, with 5 to 10 years working experience in software development.

Develop SQL, batch scripts and Java.

Back-end development using Spring Boot Framework for API design, MySQL Database.

Front-end development Ionic Framework, Angular, JavaScript, CSS/SCSS, Bootstrap and ReactJs.

Continuously refining and redesigning software workflow and working around system stability and scalability.

Ideally with skills and knowledge in the following areas:

Java, Restful API, Object Oriented Programming (OOP), ReactJS, Angular/Angular CLI, Typescript, JavaScript, NodeJs, Cloud Services, Jenkins and Git.

COMPETENCIES

to analyze, design, engineer, implement, optimize software.

solving sophisticated and complex problems on a high-quality level.

counting on reliable partners and being a reliable partner for others.

learning and improving every day, sharing knowledge with others.

Flexible work environment.

Product company: we‘re developing our own products.

Large and challenging field of development.

Flat hierarchy, no micromanagement.

Freedom for mature people who like to work independently.

Very helpful and friendly teammates, a really good atmosphere in the team.

Company contribution to international travel and access to travel discounts.

Work from home opportunities.

Software development and travel are our passions. We are a pioneer of online travel with a focus on making business and leisure travel booking simple and more affordable in Africa and the Middle East. We have development teams in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Portugal, Greece and India, and are looking to augment this with an experienced, profoundly knowledgeable Senior JAVA Developer to join our Cape Town team. We offer a fantastic and flexible work environment, creative developmental challenges, a diversified dream team and the potential for growth.Our technologies are:You love:What’s in it for you?Benefits: