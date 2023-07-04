Senior IT Support Technician | Northern Territory, Australia

WhiteRaven
Senior IT Support Technician (JB3303)
Northern Territory, Australia
AUD $65 – 95 000 per annum + benefits
Permanent position, for South African applicants wanting to relocate to Australia.
Are you a skilled and motivated ICT Professional looking for an exciting opportunity to advance your career?
Our client is a growing ICT business, based in the picturesque Northern Territory of Australia and is seeking talented individuals, from South Africa to join their team as Third Line IT Support Engineers.
If you're ready to embark on a new adventure and relocate to a stunning region known for its unique natural landscapes and vibrant atmosphere, then this could be the ideal position for you!
Note: Our client will assist with VISA obligations and the first few weeks of housing rentals. Applicants wanting to relocate to Australia would need to cover any costs to move assets and flights.
Minimum Requirements:
Minimum of 7 year’s experience
Experience with server 2016/2019
Experience with Remote Desktop services
Experience with Active Directory and group policies
Experience with Fortinet devices
Microsoft 365 and Azure
Duties and Responsibilities:
Provide comprehensive support to our users, ensuring the smooth operation of network and servers.
Demonstrate advanced knowledge of Windows Server structures to effectively handle system configurations and optimizations.
Troubleshoot hardware issues, including disk arrays, controllers, tape drives, etc.
Deliver prompt and effective phone support to network clients, addressing their queries and resolving technical issues.
Perform scheduled and remedial on-site maintenance for network clients, focusing on preventive measures to minimize downtime.
Collaborate with team members by conducting research on complex problems and assisting with on-site installations.
Test and configure equipment prior to installation to ensure seamless integration into the network infrastructure.
Manage and coordinate system installations, acting as a project lead and ensuring successful implementation.
Regularly report on time and revenue, providing accurate insights into project progress and financial performance.
Monitor job logs and prioritize tasks, ensuring quick turnaround times and efficient customer communication.
Liaise with suppliers to address technical problems, seek solutions, and obtain necessary fixes in a timely manner.
Handle customer inquiries, complaints, and concerns with professionalism and efficiency.
Provide remote onsite support, resolving technical issues remotely and guiding clients through troubleshooting steps.
Undertake remote fault resolution to minimize disruptions and maintain smooth system operation.
Travel remotely when required to provide support and perform necessary tasks.
Telecommunications and cabling rectification experience would be advantageous, leveraging expertise in the field.
Please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16226383-Senior-IT-Support-Technician-JB3303 to apply
OR email recruit@kontak.co.za with JB3303 in the subject line with only your CV.
