SENIOR IT SYSTEMS ENGINEER - Durban & Hybrid (2 days in the office)

- Responsible for the day-to-day operational support for server, storage and network infrastructures
- Builds, patches, tests and deploys complex IT systems and platforms.
- Planning and implementing changes to infrastructure with the goal of enhancing performance or stability.
- Performs complex storage and server data backup, data migration and disaster recovery operations.
- Network Security (firewalls, ACLs, Policies etc.) and overall Cybersecurity planning, maintenance, monitoring and ongoing improvements
- Performs complex software and operating system upgrades.
- Configures security settings or access permissions for groups and individuals.
- Provides advanced technical support by troubleshooting problems related to network or backend IT systems.
- Documents complex procedures and troubleshooting procedures related to systems, networks,
- software and hardware.
- Performs configuration and maintenance of office and/or production software.
- A degree or national diploma in Information systems or related field.
- Industry recognized IT related certification portfolio and technology streams such as MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure (Focused on Server and Cloud), MCSE: Productivity (Focused on O365, Teams Admin, Exchange Online), VMware and Network certifications.
- 8+ years’ experience in IT field
- At least 5 years’ advanced experience in managing virtualized servers, clusters and VDI installations and Storage appliances.
- At least 5 years’ advanced experience in managing complex LAN, WAN, SDWAN and Cloud managed networking.
- At least 5 years’ advanced experience in managing Server Operating Systems (Windows and Linux) and Active Directory.
- At least 5 years’ advanced experience in Security Vulnerability and Patch Management, Email security.
- AHRI offers a total cost-to-company remuneration package, which is inclusive of medical aid and provident fund contributions. Medical aid membership is not compulsory, but highly recommended. We administer two schemes, Discovery and Bonitas. An employee can choose to belong to any other scheme outside of AHRI, which they will pay directly.
- All full-time employees must become a member of our Provident fund, and employees have the option to contribute, 5%, 10%, 15%, or 20% of their salary to the Provident fund.
- Employee Wellness Programme (ICAS), which is available to all our employees and their family members. This is covered by the employer.
- 15 days of annual leave, plus a December shutdown (two weeks), which is not deducted from annual leave.
