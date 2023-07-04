Senior IT Technician | Sandton Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
Senior IT Technician (JB3074)
Sandton, Johannesburg
R45 – 65 000 Cost to Company
Duration: Permanent
Our client has experienced significant growth and is looking for a candidate with excellent customer service to provide onsite support at the client site. Ideally, applicants should have a minimum of 7 years of experience at least 2 years at a 3rd line level, experience in Cloud Computing, IT Environment Management, Change Control, Governance and Ticket handling.
Minimum Requirements:
Certifications such as MCP, MCSE, MCSA, CCNA, CCNP, CISSP, CISM will be preferred
5 years’ experience as a Mid-level IT Support Technician
2 years’ experience as a Senior IT Support Technician
Preferably, experience working in an IT company servicing more than one IT environment
Duties and Responsibilities:
Cloud computing, Office365, Active Directory, Server deployment and maintenance, backup deployment
Loading new equipment to specific standards, ensuring software is correctly installed and licensed, and communicating progress to stakeholders.
New equipment handed over to the appropriate person with a signed checklist, and any issues must be addressed promptly.
Adherence to customer processes and involvement in designing new technology environments with a focus on cloud computing.
Managing the transition to Office365 and cloud computing for new and existing clients.
Helpdesk management and 3rd line support
Regularly reviewing the Helpdesk, answering third-line support calls within procedural deadlines, and resolving them promptly. Communication with end-users is important, and calls should only be closed once the user is satisfied with the resolution. Follow-up is necessary to ensure the timely closure of open calls, and communication back to the customer is required. If mid-level IT support technicians are unavailable, the job requires handling and resolving 1st and 2nd line support calls. Additionally, logging all work and calls completed on the Help Desk is necessary for tracking and reporting purposes.
IT Environment Maintenance
Maintaining the IT server environment through regular maintenance, timely handling of server issues, and clear communication with customers. Backup maintenance is also a key responsibility, including daily review of backup reports, immediate reporting of issues to management, and monthly backup restores to ensure successful operation. Loading servers correctly using provided checklists, managing cloud computing and O365 environments, and addressing equipment and environment escalations.
Firewall maintenance and monitoring are also essential, as is ensuring customer environments are regularly patched and updated. Producing reports as required is necessary for keeping stakeholders informed.
Checklists
Develop checklists and procedures for customer equipment installations and ensure they are signed off by relevant stakeholders before implementation. The checklists should be maintained throughout the year to ensure their validity, and any improvements should be communicated to the line manager.
Change Control
Instituting a change control process in the customer environment and ensuring that it is used whenever changes are made. The process involves filling in a detailed change control form, obtaining sign-off from relevant stakeholders, conducting the change while monitoring it, and reporting back on its success or failure. Recording the success or failure and noting mitigating factors is also important. Creating a knowledge tree repository from successful and failed changes is also necessary for future use and reference.
To apply please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16182663-Senior-IT-Technician-JB3074
OR email your CV to recruit@kontak.co.za with JB3074 in the subject line.
