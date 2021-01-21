Senior Network Administrator | Houghton | R740 000 Per Annum

WhiteRaven
Senior Network Administrator | Houghton, Johannesburg (JB519)
Salary: R740 000 per annum CTC
Benefits include: 100% company contribution towards medical aid, retirement fund, spouse insurance benefit
Bonus: Based on individual and company performance, not a guaranteed bonus
Risk Management company with values cemented in integrity, respect and teamwork is actively seeking a dedicated Senior Network Administrator to join their team to provide technical expertise to support day-to-day operations. The ideal candidate would be natural problem solver who is able to demonstrate innovative approaches to unique challenges and safeguard the network infrastructure.
Minimum requirements and previous experience required:
Minimum requirements and previous experience required:
- Relevant degree or Diploma
- 8 years Network Management experience
- CCNA
- ITIL Foundations
- Project Methodology
- IT Security knowledge or certification
- Virtualisation Technologies
- Managing IT technical support functions within a structured service management framework, like ITIL
- Detailed knowledge of a wide range of ICT products, systems and services supporting the delivering of a Technical Quality Assurance function
- Managing and directing staff delivering ICT research projects to time, cost and quality
- Extensive knowledge of desktop, server and network hardware, systems and services
- Expert practical experience of the application of ICT technologies to solve business problems
- Previous experience with handling sensitive personal and commercial data issues
- Implementing technical standards for the ICT infrastructure
- Desktop and Data Centre hardware and software
- Fixed and mobile networking
- Email and messaging services
- Telecommunications services, data and voice
- DMZ and firewall services
- Provide senior networking expertise to the IT Operations team
- Ensure 24/7 availability of services and infrastructure in our production environment
- Responding to after-hours IT emergencies, lead the migration and resolution processes
- Must be prepared to work overtime
- Must be prepared to travel
- Own transport required
- Ensure network and server uptime
- Provide 3rd line technical support
- Ensure the Helpdesk database is maintained and updated
- Ensure stability and availability of mail and internet connectivity
- Implementation and support of all networked peripherals
- Maintain relevant documentation and compliance with company policies and procedures eg: licence, asset and backup registers
- Ensure that project deliverables are clearly defined in terms of business plans and user requirements, delivered in terms of project management principles (in scope, on time, in budget)
Please email applications to angie@kontak.co.za