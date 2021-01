Senior Network Administrator | Houghton | R740 000 Per Annum

Relevant degree or Diploma

8 years Network Management experience

CCNA

ITIL Foundations

Project Methodology

IT Security knowledge or certification

Virtualisation Technologies

Managing IT technical support functions within a structured service management framework, like ITIL

Detailed knowledge of a wide range of ICT products, systems and services supporting the delivering of a Technical Quality Assurance function

Managing and directing staff delivering ICT research projects to time, cost and quality

Extensive knowledge of desktop, server and network hardware, systems and services

Expert practical experience of the application of ICT technologies to solve business problems

Previous experience with handling sensitive personal and commercial data issues

Implementing technical standards for the ICT infrastructure Desktop and Data Centre hardware and software Fixed and mobile networking Email and messaging services Telecommunications services, data and voice DMZ and firewall services

Provide senior networking expertise to the IT Operations team

Ensure 24/7 availability of services and infrastructure in our production environment

Responding to after-hours IT emergencies, lead the migration and resolution processes

Must be prepared to work overtime

Must be prepared to travel

Own transport required

Ensure network and server uptime

Provide 3rd line technical support

Ensure the Helpdesk database is maintained and updated

Ensure stability and availability of mail and internet connectivity

Implementation and support of all networked peripherals

Maintain relevant documentation and compliance with company policies and procedures eg: licence, asset and backup registers

Ensure that project deliverables are clearly defined in terms of business plans and user requirements, delivered in terms of project management principles (in scope, on time, in budget)

: R740 000 per annum CTC: 100% company contribution towards medical aid, retirement fund, spouse insurance benefit: Based on individual and company performance, not a guaranteed bonusRisk Management company with values cemented in integrity, respect and teamwork is actively seeking a dedicated Senior Network Administrator to join their team to provide technical expertise to support day-to-day operations. The ideal candidate would be natural problem solver who is able to demonstrate innovative approaches to unique challenges and safeguard the network infrastructure.Minimum requirements and previous experience required:Specific Requirements:Duties:Provide direction and guidance in respect of IT systems and architecture, infrastructure, resources, technology and documentation that supports the strategy of the businessPlease email applications to angie@kontak.co.za