Sick of Commuting? Aussie SaaS Company looking for Outcomes Specialist for Success Team

Appenate is a Brisbane-based SaaS company (founded by lewstherin, old school MyADSLer), building a leading business applications platform, aimed at the IT channel and enterprise.
Our growing customer base spans over 40 countries, which we support via an integrated team anchored out of Australia, South Africa and Latin America to improve timezone coverage for our users.
We’ve embraced the concept of a distributed company, with all team members working either from home (or the beach, mountains, cafe, whatever).
Twice a year we fly everyone to an interesting place for a week so that we can work together and hang out face to face (pandemics aside!).
The Opportunity
Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is globally focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.
Being a small company, we expect all team members to learn fast and play at a high level.
To join us, you need to be self-starting, disciplined and able to communicate well.
We are looking for applications from anywhere in South Africa.
We connect and communicate via online tools, so you'll be in regular contact with the whole team. You'll also be provided with whatever equipment you need to be productive.
This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you'll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-beating software.
Role & Requirements
Our platform is used by customers ranging from SMEs to the IT channel (software vendors, solution providers, system integrators, enterprise IT departments)
We're looking for someone that loves helping customers solve problems and enjoys showing folks how to get the most out of our platform.
Key requirements:
Salary starts at R30,000 (NEG) monthly, and will increase based on your experience, fit and performance going forward.
This looks awesome, how do I apply?
Mail your resume to jobs@appenate.com
Duties will include:
- IT Diploma or Degree
- Excellent English, both written and spoken (you'll be in contact with customers from around the world, so this is critical)
- Experience in software implementation, cloud service configuration, solutions consulting and/or IT customer support
- Experience in managing customers and identifying cross selling/revenue growth opportunities
- Self-starter with proactiveness, enthusiasm, flexibility, and motivation – able to work effectively without regularly needing to be told what to do
- Diligence in all work aspects, analytical and a strong attention to detail
- Ability to find answers unassisted and to learn rapidly
- Software development experience or training is advantageous
- A very good, reliable internet connection for customer and internal communications
- Developing an expert level understanding of the Appenate platform and offering
- Account Management (point of contact for allocated accounts)
- Protect and Grow the account (identifying cross selling/revenue growth opportunities)
- Logging Support tickets on behalf of your customers as necessary, ensuring that they receive the required assistance to their issue / problem / query
- Educate the client on new and existing features and how to get the most out of our platform
- Schedule training sessions for the customers as required (with our training team)
- Replicate customer issues and collaborate with our support team / developers to resolve
- Perform product testing when needed
