Sponsorship Opportunity - Australia | VoIP Sales & Support Engineer

Institution: Leader Systems Australia
Position Summary: Support our reseller base by providing pre-sales & post-sales support, assisting with administrative and billing duties, quoting solutions – a complete all-rounder in a dynamic small team.
Requirements: https://www.seek.com.au/job/57625418
Qualifications: See Add
Salary & Benefits: Earn AUD, Work & Live in Australia
Application Information: Please apply directly via the Seek add as linked (I am not able to assist).
Company has experience in sponsoring South African's (including myself). Position ideally suited to someone that is looking for a temporary residence visa with option to go to permanent residence (482, Med Term Visa).
