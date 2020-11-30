Umbraco Developer | Fully Remote Role | Open-Ended Contract | R35 - 45 000 per month (JB393)

WhiteRaven
This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work year's ago and currently has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services. With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.
This role is ideal for a contractor seeking an Open-Ended position to join a small team and work alongside another Umbraco Developer to deliver websites for customers.
Minimum requirements:
- 3 year's Umbraco development experience utilizing the most recent versions
- Fluent in English with good communication skills, as Management and Clients are all English-Speaking
- Excellent problem-solving ability
- Strong analytical mindset
- Skilled in HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Experience with Umbraco Template, Umbraco Backoffice development, Razor, MVC, WebAPI, JSON and REST based web services
- 3 year's of professional experience in ASP.NET, C# and MSSQL
- Experience and understanding of Agile development methodologies. Experience with project management tools such as JIRA.
- Experience with Git source control and working in a team environment
- Sharepoint development
- Basic Azure skills
