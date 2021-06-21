Vacancy: Azure Data Engineer | Sandton | R900 - 950 000 per annum

WhiteRaven
Azure Data Engineer (JB881)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R900 000 per annum
We are currently sourcing an experienced Azure Data Engineer to join a growing team in Sandton. The candidate will be responsible for expanding and optimising data and data pipeline architecture within the Microsoft Azure platform, as well as optimising data flow and collection from various data sources and systems. They will support various data initiatives and will ensure optimal data delivery architecture is consistent throughout ongoing projects. The candidate must be self-directed and comfortable supporting the data needs of multiple teams, systems, and products.
The Azure Data Engineer will be responsible for data-related implementation tasks that include provisioning data storage services, ingesting streaming, and batch data, transforming data, implementing security requirements, implementing data retention policies, identifying performance bottlenecks, optimizing data solutions and accessing external data.
Additionally, you will be responsible for designing solutions for business which conforms to best practises in terms of planning, design, security, structure, redundancy and availability, including monitoring and alerting
Key responsibilities:
- Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture,
- Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.
- Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.
- Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and Azure big data technologies.
- Work with various project stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.
- Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems