Vacancy: Development Team Lead - Johannesburg North (R75 000)

Johannesburg North, GautengR75 000.00 per monthDuration: ContractApplication closing date: 24 November 2022As the Development Team Lead for this Fintech company, you will be responsible for leading software development projects and a team of 10 individuals to develop new products for the financial sector to MVP and beyond, managing agile projects, end to end. Leadership experience is a requirement for consideration.Suitably qualifiedMinimum of 5+ years’ experience in Software Development.Experience in the architecture and design of services using cloud-based architectures in Azure and/or AWSSelf-starter, delivers results, and understands how to break down ambiguous problems to well-defined roadmaps and deliverables.Experience with developing financial technology platforms is preferredSoftware engineeringBackend experience eg Node.jsFrontend experienceExperience with test driven development preferredCloud (AWS/Azure)SQL and experience with ORMs preferredManagement experienceExperience developing robust CI/CD pipelinesExperience building microservicesExperience architecting systemsPlease email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2525 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php