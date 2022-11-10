Vacancy: Development Team Lead - Johannesburg North (R75 000)

WhiteRaven
Johannesburg North, Gauteng
R75 000.00 per month
Duration: Contract
Application closing date: 24 November 2022
As the Development Team Lead for this Fintech company, you will be responsible for leading software development projects and a team of 10 individuals to develop new products for the financial sector to MVP and beyond, managing agile projects, end to end. Leadership experience is a requirement for consideration.
Note: This is a full-time contract, with a three-month probation period and a contract term for a minimum of 12 months. Benefits include 25 days leave, paid sick leave, 2 hours paid time off every week for your personal development and well-being.
Minimum Requirements:
Suitably qualified
Minimum of 5+ years’ experience in Software Development.
Experience in the architecture and design of services using cloud-based architectures in Azure and/or AWS
Self-starter, delivers results, and understands how to break down ambiguous problems to well-defined roadmaps and deliverables.
Experience with developing financial technology platforms is preferred
Skills:
Software engineering
Backend experience eg Node.js
Frontend experience
Experience with test driven development preferred
Cloud (AWS/Azure)
SQL and experience with ORMs preferred
Management experience
Experience developing robust CI/CD pipelines
Experience building microservices
Experience architecting systems
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2525 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
www.kontak.co.za
