Vacancy: Intermediate Network Consultant | Engineer | Edenvale, JHB | R25 - 30 000 PM

WhiteRaven

WhiteRaven

Recruitment Link
Company Rep
Joined
May 25, 2015
Messages
506
Intermediate Network Consultant (JB1168)
Location: Edenvale, Johannesburg
Salary: R25 -30 000 per month CTC
Duration: Permanent


Our client is focused on providing Hardware, Software, Support, Network Security, Implementation and Managed Services solutions to the small business market.

As a micro-business, it is important to our client that applicants have a stable work history and are seeking a long-term relationship with the organisation.

  • Onsite and remote support
  • Server and Desktop support
  • Mentor and guide junior staff
  • Complex Wifi, Networking and Firewalling using Aruba and Fortinet
  • Actively involved in projects
Qualifications
  • CompTIA A+ and N+
  • Cisco CCNA or Fortinet NSE4
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or MCSA Windows Server 2016
  • Beneficial: Microsoft 365 Identity & Services and/or Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator
Skills
  • Strong networking, Microsoft and Hardware background
  • Able to work with complex designs
  • Be a self-starter and study fit
  • Able to remain calm in a high pressure, fast-paced environment
To apply please email recruit@itkontak.co.za with JB1168 in the subject line or visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...11453-Intermediate-Network-Consultant-JB1168/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top