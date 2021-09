Vacancy: Intermediate Network Consultant | Engineer | Edenvale, JHB | R25 - 30 000 PM

Onsite and remote support

Server and Desktop support

Mentor and guide junior staff

Complex Wifi, Networking and Firewalling using Aruba and Fortinet

Actively involved in projects

CompTIA A+ and N+

Cisco CCNA or Fortinet NSE4

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or MCSA Windows Server 2016

Beneficial: Microsoft 365 Identity & Services and/or Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator

Strong networking, Microsoft and Hardware background

Able to work with complex designs

Be a self-starter and study fit

Able to remain calm in a high pressure, fast-paced environment

: Edenvale, Johannesburg: R25 -30 000 per month CTC: PermanentOur client is focused on providing Hardware, Software, Support, Network Security, Implementation and Managed Services solutions to the small business market.As a micro-business, it is important to our client that applicants have a stable work history and are seeking a long-term relationship with the organisation.To apply please email recruit@itkontak.co.za with JB1168 in the subject line or visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...11453-Intermediate-Network-Consultant-JB1168/