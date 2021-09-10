Vacancy: Intermediate Network Consultant | Engineer | Edenvale, JHB | R25 - 30 000 PM

WhiteRaven
Intermediate Network Consultant (JB1168)
Location: Edenvale, Johannesburg
Salary: R25 -30 000 per month CTC
Duration: Permanent
Our client is focused on providing Hardware, Software, Support, Network Security, Implementation and Managed Services solutions to the small business market.
As a micro-business, it is important to our client that applicants have a stable work history and are seeking a long-term relationship with the organisation.
- Onsite and remote support
- Server and Desktop support
- Mentor and guide junior staff
- Complex Wifi, Networking and Firewalling using Aruba and Fortinet
- Actively involved in projects
- CompTIA A+ and N+
- Cisco CCNA or Fortinet NSE4
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate or MCSA Windows Server 2016
- Beneficial: Microsoft 365 Identity & Services and/or Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator
- Strong networking, Microsoft and Hardware background
- Able to work with complex designs
- Be a self-starter and study fit
- Able to remain calm in a high pressure, fast-paced environment