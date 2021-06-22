Vacancy: IT Architecture Specialist | Sandton, Jhb | R1 - 1.2M per annum

WhiteRaven
IT Architecture Specialist (JB885)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R1 - 1.2 Million per annum CTC
The Senior IT Architecture Specialist is responsible for effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software related to both on-premise and cloud infrastructure, technical applications and services.
- Architect IT solutions to meet business requirements
- Design and participate in the development of strategies for the future direction of the information technology infrastructure and technology solutions
- Create a strategy for establishing a secure and well-managed enterprise environment in Azure
- Configure and manage Virtual Networks in Azure, establish core services in the VNET, enable Azure to serve as a part of the network
- Design, Plan, document and lead infrastructure projects; participate in the IT Department's solutions development projects as a system specialist and solution provider, with the overall aim of providing well-engineered, secure and integrated solutions
- Design and implement data protection options, including HA and BCP protection in Azure
- Provide computing, communications and security infrastructure design solutions; participate in infrastructure and application architectural teams; provide design reviews and implement solutions for the Safeguards of the computing environment
- Utilize native Azure services to meet the technology and resiliency requirements
- Conduct technical evaluations and proofs-of-concept to evaluate software and hardware products from external vendors and report on the solutions as a technical expert and advisor
- Initiate and implement architecture and design changes, while ensuring that existing infrastructure services are not negatively impacted
- Design and plan for growth, accommodate for new technologies, and meet business requirements for the IT infrastructure in terms of the enterprise architecture framework
- Ensure the agility, reliability, security and availability of the architected solutions and services, with the aim of providing flexible, sustainable and cost-effective solutions
- Develop blueprints for a secure and adoptable multi-tenant cloud framework including custom governance, security, identity management and operational controls
- Integrating 3rd party hosted solutions as well as on prem solutions to Azure identities and services
- Engineering of system related solutions for various projects and operational needs
- Provide guidance to the infrastructure team throughout the implementation phase for a variety of on premise or cloud projects
- Lead and co-ordinate cloud infrastructure projects from a technology architecture perspective, ensuring that infrastructure development activities are consistent with the direction set by accepted best practices, define standards and leadership
- Mediate requirements between Cloud Devops team and infrastructure team
- Maintain overall industry knowledge on latest trends, technology, etc.
- Rebuild existing solutions and configure software, hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc. in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements
- Develop and maintain installation and configuration procedures and documentation as required
- Contribute to and maintain system standards
- Research and recommend innovative, and where possible automated approaches for system administration tasks
- Identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale
- Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server and cloud resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs
- Perform regular security monitoring to identify any possible intrusions
- Provide Tier III/other support per request from various departments and business units. Investigate and troubleshoot issues
- Repair and recover from hardware or software failures. Coordinate and communicate with impacted business units and/or departments
- Work closely with security coordinators and advisers to remediate security risks through technical and procedural endeavours
- Apply patches, service packs and upgrades on a regular basis, and upgrade administrative tools and utilities. Configure / add new services as necessary
- Upgrade and configure system software that supports infrastructure or applications as per project or operational needs
- Maintain operational, configuration, or other procedures
- Perform periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning
- Perform ongoing performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization as required
- Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4 qualification
- B degree OR relevant technology advanced diploma at NQF level 7.
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer
- Microsoft Exchange Certification
- Azure Certified Administrator
- Azure Certified Architect
- O365 Administrator
- ITIL v.3 or 4
- COBIT
- Minimum 8 - 10 years in a senior technical specialist role
- Minimum 5 years of Microsoft technology and solutions design experience
- Microsoft Active Directory
- Microsoft Exchange
- Server architecture and design
- Virtualisation Concepts (Hyper-V / VMware)
- Citrix Virtual Apps
- Linux Operating Systems
- Microsoft Applications and Architecture (SCCM, WSUS)
- Windows Server Operating Systems
- IBM Systems and server architecture
- Solutions design
- Microsoft cloud computing
- Technical experience in infrastructure design including private and public cloud, networking, virtualization, identity, security and storage