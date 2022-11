Vacancy: IT Engineer, Cape Town (R18 - 25 000, neg)

Bloubergstrand, Cape TownR18 – 25 000.00 (Negotiable)Benefits: Fuel card for business travel, performance-based bonusDuration: PermanentApplication closing date: 29 November 2022At least 5 years experience in a similar roleA+, N+MCSA, MCSEAZURE FoundationOffice 365 CertificationVMware (advantageous)Firewall and Switch configuration (Highly advantageous)Service Desk Experience:1st and 2nd Line Support experienceTimeously attending to alarms created within the Managed Services PlatformLog, assign and resolve support cases on the service desk within the severitiesDaily Client backup monitoring and troubleshootingPerform client visits as requiredCreate, manage and maintain appropriate site documentationProviding clients with accurate, detailed and presentable monthly reportsAnswering the helpdesk phoneSetting up and managing Project PlansMay be required to work after hours/during weekends from time to time as some maintenance on customer’s infrastructure can only be done during this time.Server Support Experience:Installation and configuration of Client ServersBuilding of Servers from “bare metal”Maintenance of Client ServersServer 2012, 2016, 2019SQL knowledgeRecover from backupsActive directory administration and support and recoveryHyperV and VM’sEnsure that Client Servers have all Windows updatesDesktop Support Experience:Installation and configuration of Client Desktop MachinesBuilding of Desktop Machines from “bare metal”Maintenance of Desktop MachinesNetworking and Infrastructure Experience:General knowledge of Networking infrastructure including VLANsInstallation and configuration of Client InfrastructureMicrosoft 365 Experience:Office 365, admin, mail trace, exchange admin, security and compliance knowledgeSharepoint, setup, plan, maintain, trainMail migrations / Domain, setup, plan, moving of Domains and moving Mail from hosted server or 365Printers and Multifunction MachinesSetup and config of Printers and Multifunction MachinesMaintenance of Printers and Multifunction MachinesPlease email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2545 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php