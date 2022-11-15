Vacancy: IT Engineer, Cape Town (R18 - 25 000, neg)

WhiteRaven
IT Engineer (JB2545)
Bloubergstrand, Cape Town
R18 – 25 000.00 (Negotiable)
Benefits: Fuel card for business travel, performance-based bonus
Duration: Permanent
Application closing date: 29 November 2022
End-to-end ICT solutions provider, with offices in JHB, Cape Town and KZN is sourcing and IT Engineer to provide Technical Support at client site. The ideal candidate must have diverse hands-on experience, be prepared to travel to client site and be comfortable in a client facing role.
Minimum Requirements:
At least 5 years experience in a similar role
A+, N+
MCSA, MCSE
AZURE Foundation
Office 365 Certification
VMware (advantageous)
Firewall and Switch configuration (Highly advantageous)
Duties and Responsibilities:
Service Desk Experience:
1st and 2nd Line Support experience
Timeously attending to alarms created within the Managed Services Platform
Log, assign and resolve support cases on the service desk within the severities
Daily Client backup monitoring and troubleshooting
Perform client visits as required
Create, manage and maintain appropriate site documentation
Providing clients with accurate, detailed and presentable monthly reports
Answering the helpdesk phone
Setting up and managing Project Plans
May be required to work after hours/during weekends from time to time as some maintenance on customer’s infrastructure can only be done during this time.
Server Support Experience:
Installation and configuration of Client Servers
Building of Servers from “bare metal”
Maintenance of Client Servers
Server 2012, 2016, 2019
SQL knowledge
Recover from backups
Active directory administration and support and recovery
HyperV and VM’s
Ensure that Client Servers have all Windows updates
Desktop Support Experience:
Installation and configuration of Client Desktop Machines
Building of Desktop Machines from “bare metal”
Maintenance of Desktop Machines
Networking and Infrastructure Experience:
General knowledge of Networking infrastructure including VLANs
Installation and configuration of Client Infrastructure
Microsoft 365 Experience:
Office 365, admin, mail trace, exchange admin, security and compliance knowledge
Sharepoint, setup, plan, maintain, train
Mail migrations / Domain, setup, plan, moving of Domains and moving Mail from hosted server or 365
Printers and Multifunction Machines
Setup and config of Printers and Multifunction Machines
Maintenance of Printers and Multifunction Machines
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2545 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
