Vacancy: IT Security Analyst | Sandton, JHB | R1.1M per annum

IT Security Analyst (JB882)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R1.1 Million per annum
The IT Security Analyst is responsible for effective design, provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and administration of security systems, software, and related infrastructure.
This individual participates in technical research and development to enable continuing innovation within the security landscape. This individual ensures that system configurations, all activities undertaken align with agreed service levels and proactively seek ways to improve the provision of services to the wider organisation. This individual will assist project teams with technical issues in the Initiation and Planning phases of our standard Project Management Methodology.
These activities include the definition of needs, benefits, and technical strategy; research & development within the project life cycle; technical analysis and design; and support of operations staff in executing, testing and rolling-out the solutions. Participation on projects is focused on smoothing the transition of projects from development staff to production staff by performing operations activities within the project life cycle.
This individual will be responsible for the organisations Group Firewalls, Network Security Technologies, VPNs, and Infrastructure Design from an information security perspective. The IT security Analyst will deal with the day-to-day information security related operational issues and security-based exceptions, administration, and reporting. The individual will deal with all operational aspects of the Fortigate Firewalls, the managed SIEM and administration of information security-based functions and infrastructure. The individual will actively participate in the development of Information Security Controls, Policies and Procedures.
This individual is responsible for information security-based aspects of the following Systems including, but not limited to: FortiGate firewalls, FortiAnalyzer, FortiWeb, FortiAuthenticator, Active Directory, File Services, Network Access Control, Windows and Linux based Operating Systems, IBM, Hyper-V, Information Security management and reporting toolsets.
Engineering and Provisioning
- Engineering of system related information security solutions for various project and operational needs.
- Ensure all new, rebuilt, and existing security devices configurations, hardware, software, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc. is in accordance with The organisations security standards and project/operational requirements.
- Develop and maintain information security configurations, guidelines, and procedures.
- Contribute to and maintain system security standards.
- Research and recommend innovative, and where possible automated approaches for system administration tasks and information security policies and procedures.
- Identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale.
- Perform daily information security monitoring, reporting and verifying the integrity and availability of business-critical resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs within the Information Security portfolio.
- Perform regular security monitoring to identify any possible intrusions.
- Create, change, and delete firewall rules, policies as per the organisations Information security standards and best practices.
- Provide Tier III/other support per request from various departments and business units. Investigate and troubleshoot information Security incidents and issues.
- Identify, recover from and report Information security incidents and breaches. Coordinate and communicate with impacted business units and/or departments.
- Apply and report on security updates and upgrades on a regular basis, and upgrade administrative tools and utilities. Configure / add new services as necessary to adhere to the The organisations Information security standards.
- Upgrade and configure system devices and software that supports the organisations Information Security based infrastructure or applications as per project or operational needs.
- Maintain operational, configuration, or other procedures relating to Information security.
- Perform periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning.
- Perform ongoing performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization as required.
- Maintain data centre environmental and security standards
- Ensure that the required modifications are made to designs, configurations and architecture of existing infrastructure to ensure optimum use of all hardware and software resources.
- Conduct regular reviews and revisions of the Capacity Plan, in line with the organisation’s business planning cycle, identifying current usage and forecast requirements during the period covered by the plan
- Proactively improving service availability wherever possible and optimising the availability of the IT Security Infrastructure to deliver cost-effective improvements that deliver tangible benefits to the business.
- Research knowledge of future demand for IT services and predicts the effects of demand on performance service levels.
- Provide direction for future capacity requirements based on business plans, usage trends, sizing of new services, Information Security requirements etc.
- Interfaces with Information Management Team and IT Technical team to define and create Information Security services and solutions in line with business requirements
- Interface with 3rd party vendors to ensure operations conform to best practice and industry standards.
- Perform operations as part of the technical Infrastructure team
- Mentor and involve junior team members and provide in house training as required.
- Develop "personal development plan". Short, medium, and long Term.
- Manage personal KPI's in accordance with company policy and performance management guidelines.
- Ensure that the Infrastructure team meets the agreed incident, problem, and service level agreements.
- Adhere to team plans for Projects as required, manage own deliverables and timeframes to ensure that the team deliver to committed tasks and projects deadlines
- Suitably qualified
- 4 - 6 relevant experience
- FortiGate Firewall
- FortiAuthenticator/ FortiWeb/ FortiAnalyzer/ FortiManager
- Server architecture and support
- Virtualisation Concepts (Hyper-V)
- Security Operation Center Concepts (SOC)
- Windows Server Operating Systems