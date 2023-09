Vacancy: Junior Graphic Designer - Sandton, Johannesburg

Sandton, Johannesburg, GautengR7 - 8 000 per month, negotiablePermanentFantastic entry-level opportunity to join a company and kick-start your career!You will form part of a creative crew, working on international projects for some amazing brands! As a Junior your main focus will be designing the layouts for etching and to learn from others while you grow your skills within the company.Our client has a young and energetic environment, with employees who are dedicated, eager and collaborative. If you are recently qualified, have a strong foundation of Adobe Suite, have your own transport or have permanent access to a vehicle, then this could be the ideal role for you!Completed Graphic Design qualificationAdobe Suite experienceValid driver's licenseDesire to learn and growplease visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16283064-Junior-Graphic-Designer-JB3589