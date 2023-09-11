Vacancy: Junior Graphic Designer - Sandton, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
Junior Graphic Designer (JB3589)
Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng
R7 - 8 000 per month, negotiable
Permanent
⭐ GRADUATE VACANCY⭐
Fantastic entry-level opportunity to join a company and kick-start your career!
You will form part of a creative crew, working on international projects for some amazing brands! As a Junior your main focus will be designing the layouts for etching and to learn from others while you grow your skills within the company.
Our client has a young and energetic environment, with employees who are dedicated, eager and collaborative. If you are recently qualified, have a strong foundation of Adobe Suite, have your own transport or have permanent access to a vehicle, then this could be the ideal role for you!
This role is an in-house position with the possibility of moving into a remote position, if desired and based on performance.
The working hours are 15:00 - 00:00, Monday - Friday, own transport or permanent access to a vehicle is required.
Possibility of promotion, after 12 months, based on performance.
Minimum Requirements:
Completed Graphic Design qualification
Adobe Suite experience
Valid driver's license
Desire to learn and grow
Own vehicle, or permanent access to a vehicle is required, during the hours of 15:00 - 00:00, due to the lack of public transport during these hours.
Please do not apply using Scanned CVs, no supporting documentation is required at this point, this will be requested at a later date.
To apply please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16283064-Junior-Graphic-Designer-JB3589
