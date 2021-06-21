Vacancy: Networking Specialist | Sandton, JHB | R1.2M per annum

WhiteRaven
Senior Network Specialist (JB883)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R1.2M Per Annum
The Network Specialist is responsible for translating business needs into solution designs, provisioning, configuration, operation, and maintenance of standards related to all network infrastructure. This individual will be responsible for the design and implementing of network architectures, LAN, WiFi and Voice internetworking across all the organisations divisions nationally and internationally.
The incumbent will be part of the network team responsible for the organisations Groups Networks. The individual will deal with the technical issues and support of the infrastructure. Proactively researches and locate necessary tools and processes to identify and proactively avert troublesome trends as they develop. Ensure a stable performance environment for the enterprise communication system. Design and plan network engineering modernisations and provide specifications and detailed schematics for network architecture. Create and document all network processes and keep documentation updated as processes and services change.
The incumbent will participate in a variety of planning and development projects, including committees for the purpose of creating short- and long-term plans for support to the organisations’ business divisions.
This individual will further design and manage implementation for the following systems including but not limited to: HP Aruba switches and WiFi Infrastructure, Cisco Routers, WAN Optimisation, QOS solutions, Network Reticulation and Network related software including administrative and reporting tools.
Engineering and Provisioning
- Interpret company needs and lead the design and development of network infrastructure and systems communications with IT teams.
- Ensure the execution of the strategic direction, in terms of the vision and long-term goals of the Service Delivery Department to ensure alignment between the team and overall business objectives.
- Influence the IT network strategy planning activities by participating in the planning sessions, bringing current knowledge and future vision of operational infrastructure technology and best practices as related to the needs of the business.
- Manage and plan IP addresses deployment in the organisations Group.
- Responsible for architecting solutions to various environments found within different business divisions, this will include integration of systems taking into account the latest technologies.
- Accountable for establishing new and amending existing standards and protocols to account for technology changes as and when they occur.
- Design and manage new / rebuild existing networks and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, VLAN's, software, etc. in accordance with standards and project / operational requirements. Establish protocols \ configure, tests, and maintains LAN/WAN equipment and related services.
- Develop and apply network security principles to secure the organisations Group’s data and voice networks.
- Research, recommend and develop innovative, and where possible automated approaches for system administration.
- Identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale.
- Plan, develop and implement new site deployment with different IT teams and external 3rd party service providers.
- Represent the Network team at all relevant IT forums and meetings (including but not limited to Change Advisory Board (CAB), Continuous Business Improvements (CBI), and Enterprise Architecture (EA).
- Enforce change control processes related to network infrastructure changes in the Group.
- Evaluate different solutions based on cost and capabilities to address needs within the Group.
- Responsible to ensure infrastructure availability that meets The organisations Groups SLA’s internally and with 3rd party service providers.
- Collect data across all network systems and report on findings including actions to be taken to correct problems found.
- Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all networks, system resources and key processes, reviewing system and network logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs.
- Perform regular security monitoring to identify any possible intrusions.
- Identifies, diagnoses, and resolves network problems.
- Create, maintain, and support network VLAN's, ports and configurations.
- Assist with complex investigations related to issues in the environment.
- Repair and recover from network or system failures. Coordinate and communicate with Line management.
- Manage 3rd party WAN service provider and work with their network engineers to resolve WAN related problems.
- Respond to inquiries from a variety of sources.
- Consult on expansion and renovations of sites where network infrastructure is affected.
- Develop new site data and voice infrastructure in conjunction with other IT teams.
- Coordinate and manage implementation related to upgrades of hardware and software system that supports the organisations infrastructure as per project or operational needs.
- Influence and lead network infrastructure build with other project teams to implement new / upgrade facilities across the country.
- Consult and work with teams to implement new systems that needs to be connected to the data infrastructure.
- Ensure achievement of transformation goals as set out by the Transformation Committee.
- Manage and assist network engineers.
- Interface with Information Management Team and IT Technical team to define and create infrastructure services and solutions in line with business requirements.
- Communicate with hospitals and other divisions to enforce standards and consult when assistance is needed.
- Interface with 3rd party vendors to ensure operational service delivery is achieved and maintained.
- Perform operations as part of the technical Infrastructure team.
- Mentor and involve junior team members and provide in house training as required. · Develop "personal development plan". Short, medium, and long term.
- Manage personal KPI's in accordance with company policy and performance management guidelines.
- Ensure that the Infrastructure team meets the agreed incident, problem, and service level agreements.
- Adhere to team plans for projects as required, manage own deliverables and timeframes to ensure that the team deliver to committed tasks and projects deadlines.
- Ensure that the required modifications are made to designs, configurations and architecture of existing infrastructure to ensure optimum use of all hardware and software resources.
- Conduct regular reviews and revisions of the Capacity Plan, in line with the organisation’s business planning cycle, identifying current usage and forecast requirements during the period covered by the plan
- Proactively improving service availability wherever possible and optimising the availability of the IT Infrastructure to deliver cost-effective improvements that deliver tangible benefits to the business.
- Research knowledge of future demand for IT services and predict the effects of demand on performance service levels.
- Provide direction for future capacity requirements based on business plans, usage trends, sizing of new services.
- A qualification in the IT field at an NQF level 7
- A post graduate qualification in related IT field at a NQF level 8 is advantageous
- Expert level Cisco and HP products implementation knowledge.
- Minimum 10 - 12 years in Network architecture or network management role in corporate network environments doing architecture and design.
- Minimum 10 - 15 years working within Data and Voice network infrastructure
- Network Architecture and Design.
- WAN optimisation concepts.
- Network consulting skills.
- Wireless network architecture and design
- NAC architecture, design and deployment.
- Interoperability with other vendor devices.
- Expert knowledge of TCP\IP protocol.
- Expert understanding of routing protocols.
- Virtual Local Area Networks (VLAN).
- Data and Voice Security.
- SD-WAN and its deployment.
- Knowledge of Firewall (Fortigate).
- Deployment of Quality of Service (QoS).
- Redundancy protocols.
- Network Monitoring and Management systems