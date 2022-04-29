Vacancy: Senior Product Designer - Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
Johannesburg, Gauteng
R65 – 70 000 CTC per Month
Duration: Permanent
As the Senior Product Designer, you will join an agile product team, helping to develop systems and processes that deliver efficient experiences to customers using our clients SaaS platform that provides compliance service offerings.
Minimum Requirements:
- A keen curiosity for identifying "human" needs, defining clear solutions, and delivering those through visual problem-solving.
- Leading the way with talking to customers in usability interviews and testing to validate ideas to achieve a high-quality experience.
- The flexibility to design in low & high fidelity wireframing or prototyping, as well as evaluating the most efficient process for the job at hand.
- The ability to integrate feedback, validate ideas and iterate on features while working in cross functional teams made up of developers, product managers, marketers, and customer-facing team members.
- Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills for collaborating with others and presenting ideas or insights.
- The ability to shepherd your work from ideation to release.
- Familiarity in speaking the language of software development and can implement your design work with HTML and CSS (basic understanding of Javascript or React is a plus).
- A passion for leading and mentoring less experienced product designers while finding ways to improve internal processes.
- You have a social media presence and a solid up to date portfolio including Dribbble, Behance or equivalent.
- You have used a variety of research methods such as interviews, market research, user testing; this is also presented in your portfolio.
- You have a strong eye for branding and advocate for consistency.
- You're able to create meaningful illustrations and add flare through interaction/motion design.
- You are familiar with design tools, such as the Figma, Miro & good, old-fashioned pen & paper; you are open to learning new ones.
The success of this designer at hinges upon the ability to approach design as holistic problem solving for both customers and business goals. Our client works collaboratively, and you’ll listen to ideas, questions, and critiques from teammates with grace and patience. That said, you know your stuff and can eloquently and logically explain design decisions. You see this type of exchange as critical to the success of yourself and their product: it is through sharing ideas and being open to the brilliance of others that we arrive at the best solutions.
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB1793 in the subject line
To apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php