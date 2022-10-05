We are now hiring remotely

ATTENTION SOUTH AFRICANS

HIRING:

We are looking for the following developers:

* Python
* Django
* Java
* SQL
* BI
* .Net
* C#

This position is Remote for a company in the US candidates must have 3 or more years of experience and be able to work US hours 3pm to 11pm SA time.

Sen your CV to Sonetwexclusi@gmail.com should you have the above requirements.

I hope to hear from you.
 
