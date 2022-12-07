Hi,



I'm a full-stack web developer looking for remote work (I'm based in JHB). I'm available to start immediately.



I'm happy to work with: Javascript, Typescript, HTML, CSS, Rust, C#, .NET, Angular, React, Kubernetes, Docker, Linux etc. I'm also more than willing to learn other programming languages / technologies / stacks. I've completed an Honours degree in Computer Science.



Ideally I'm looking for an simple hourly contract of 100 hours/month at R400/hour that can be terminated by either party if necessary (in other words there is very little risk on you to give me a try). I'm open to other proposals (e.g. fulltime hours, different rate).



Please send me a PM if you have something available / want my CV etc.



Thanks!



Apologies if I've posted this in the wrong forum, if I have please let me know and I'll delete the post. Thanks.