What do you want recruiters to know?

ArtyLoop said: Likewise bro, I am doing the same. They still try, even though you make it clear NO RECRUITERS. Click to expand...

xrapidx said: I'd like recruiters not to waste my time - in the past 10 years, I've probably gone for three/four interviews, where I confirmed upfront what the position was, and what the salary range was - only to have the recruiter try convince me after a successful interview to take a small decrease, "as the new position is much more suited to me than my current position" OR - I'll get my full leave back after staying at the new company for 5 years, not quite understanding that loosing 5-7 days leave also has a monetary value.



The last interview I did - the company was quite disappointed in my decision to turn them down (as was I as it was a field I hadn't been exposed to before) - I made an effort to contact them afterwards to apologize, and let them know that both my time and their time had been wasted by the recruitment company, they had all my details upfront. At least I made a direct contact in case I change my mind one day.



I point blank refuse to deal with external recruiters now. My linkedin profile header has actually been changed to state NO RECRUITERS - but do you think they read? I still get them adding me with messages "I've read your profile, and have the perfect opportunity". No. You haven't read my profile. Click to expand...

Hi, Xrapidx, I love this comment because it absolutely echoes the frustration of many people in your field. I know exactly what you mean because I have access to the inmail of an IT guy on a regular basis. This is absolutely relevant and true. I can add to that the people who do not understand that if you did .net 7 years ago, it does not qualify you as a senior .net developer now.It's a disgrace. And I am sorry that you have had to have experiences like that - and continue to be harassed. Ideally, as we work to change our side of the industry to a less "cowboys and Indians" to more targeted, technical and professional, you will have reputable agents who are industry professionals, who have an understanding of the nuances in the work you do and who can present you with a few relevant opportunities when you reach out to them. It should be a rewarding a pleasant experience, not one of stress, where the highest bidder gets the prize. This is not how careers are built. This is not how relationships are built.There is a setting on LinkedIn where you can make yourself uncontactable. Recruiters won't be able to send you messages at all when you are unavailable.