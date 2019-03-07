What do you want recruiters to know?

sumacveneneux
Hello the Forum,
I have been studying and working in the IT market for a long time now. I am not a recruiter, but rather a specialist researcher, also known as a Sourcer, and one of my primary roles is to network on all levels across categories. As a result of my success with engagement and networking, I have been asked to deliver a few days of technical training. I want to spend at least two hours specifying what you, the IT person wants. Knowing the current market, not only from the research, the headhunting & specialist recruiter side, and also having honest conversations with people about what you, as a person working on your career like, what you respond to, will allow the job market to adjust.
I have found, for instance, that including the tech stack in my initial mail really helps you with a quick overview. One of my questions are - Does adding the category - like investment, medical, banking, media, education help you?
I'd love to hear your input!
Kind regards,
