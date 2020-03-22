Rain 5G tested – Video streaming, torrents, and a VPN

Rain recently launched a new 5G package with capped speeds and limited video streaming. We signed up for the service, received the free-to-use router, and conducted a range of tests.

The results are detailed below – but first, a quick overview of the Rain package.

The “Standard” 5G package provides users with unlimited data, but includes two hard limits:

Speeds of up to 30Mbps

Standard quality video streaming (480p)

While a 30Mbps connection is more than good enough for many homes, the video streaming limit will make watching shows on Netflix, Showmax, or YouTube unpleasant – especially on TVs 40 inches and larger.

Another matter users must consider is the shaping of traffic, as Rain’s website states: “During peak periods, when the network is very busy, traffic is profiled in order to ensure that the most amount of people enjoy respective service”.

“Rain reserves the right to manage users who may be using the product for its unintended purposes as well as users who are impacting the performance of the network and other users of.”

The test

The first part of our test was setting up the Rain connection. We plugged it in, put the router near a window, and connected it to a MacBook Pro, Lenovo ThinkPad, and Samsung Galaxy S20.

Once connected to a PC, we ran the “Optimisation” test on Rain’s website which is required to activate the 5G connection.

The test establishes how close you are to the nearest 5G-enabled tower and whether your speeds are fast enough to meet the activation threshold – 80Mbps.

We were able to achieve over 300Mbps. It must be noted this was the maximum speed the connection achieved during the activation test – and once the 5G package is activated, you are limited to 30Mbps.

We then accessed the router via its IP address in a browser to see what stats were available.

Below are images of the:

Lenovo ThinkPad and Samsung Galaxy S20 connected to the 5G router.

The Rain “Optimisation” test which you run when setting up the router.

The network information from the router.

The visual “signal bars” shown in the router’s interface.

A speed test when connected to Rain 5G.

Video streaming

The next test was video streaming, and how the 480p limit would be implemented.

Using Chrome on a MacBook Pro, we opened YouTube and chose a video of a squash game. We then selected the 1080p resolution option.

This saw the video play in short bursts. A couple of seconds of video would play, followed by the video freezing and buffering. This pattern continued to repeat itself.

Selecting the 480p resolution option saw the video run normally, with no freezing and buffering. Interestingly, at the time of testing, selecting the 720p resolution option also saw the video play normally.

We then opened a VPN to test if we could bypass the streaming limit. For the test, we used a paid-for version of NordVPN.

The VPN worked like a charm, and we were able to watch 1080p YouTube videos without any freezing or buffering.

Leaving the VPN running, we then connected to Netflix. However, Netflix detected the use of the VPN and prevented us from watching any shows.

We disconnected the VPN, refreshed the browser, reconnected the VPN, and tried again – success.

We were able to stream shows in Netflix at 720p resolution (1280 x 720) – which is the maximum the Chrome browser allowed.

The resolution was checked using the “Control + Shift + Option + D” command, which displayed the streaming information in the browser.

When then turned the VPN off and refreshed the Netflix browser. The result: the show played in a resolution of 960 x 540.

It must be noted that the Netflix account we used was set to “High” playback quality, to ensure the best resolution available was displayed.

Speed tests

Next up was to test the maximum bandwidth limits of the 5G connection.

For this, we connected a Samsung Galaxy S20 to the 5G router via Wi-Fi and ran a custom version of the MyBroadband Speed Test app for 24 hours.

The app ran a speed test every minute for 24 hours and allowed us to gauge if there were any drops in performance over the network at certain times.

Speeds were consistent throughout the test, with download speeds staying at the 30Mbps mark.

The graph below shows the download results of the speed test.

The drop in download speeds around the 08:46 mark was the result of interference from our side – which involved running multiple speeds tests and videos on the connection simultaneously.

With the 5G connection producing consistent download speeds of 30Mbps, it was time to load it with some serious work.

The Lenovo ThinkPad, running Windows 10, was connected to the 5G router via a CAT 6 Ethernet cable.

With the Huawei 5G Outdoor CPE (which we have affectionately referred to as the “router” in this article) that comes with the Rain package, a device’s Ethernet cable is connected to the power brick on the plug cable.

The Ethernet port on the router itself is reserved for the included flat Ethernet cable which provides both a power and data connection to the CPE.

This is because the router is designed to be used outdoors. If you do not connect to it via Wi-Fi, you would want the Ethernet cable for your PC, gaming console, etc to remain indoors and protected – hence the Ethernet cable connecting to the plug cable’s power brick.

The power brick then provides two Ethernet ports – a WAN/power connection for the router, and a LAN port for a physical connection to a device.

Now it gets interesting

With the groundwork laid, it was time to get to the interesting stuff.

How much data could we download using the 5G connection, and would it shape traffic?

For this test, we opened five browser windows – a 12-hour YouTube video set at 480p in each of them.

This resulted in at least one of the videos freezing at regular intervals, but ensured we were using bandwidth.

We also opened a BitTorrent client and loaded 10 well-seeded torrents, and installed a bandwidth monitoring tool which allowed us to see bandwidth usage and the amount of data we had downloaded.

This test was started just after 16:00 during the week, and the initial results were disappointing.

The torrents were heavily limited and ran at a combined total download speed of around 300-400kB/s. This equates t0 2.1-3.2Mbps.

The total bandwidth usage on the 5G connection, including the videos running, sat at just over 500kB/s (4Mbps).

After less than an hour into the test, download speeds on the torrent client rose to between 500kB/s to 1MB/s (4-8Mbps), but then dropped to below 50kB/s for a period.

Speed tests run during this time, however, hit full speed: 30Mbps up and down. This resulted in the bandwidth monitoring tool hitting peaks of 4MB/s – which equates 32Mbps.

It was time to release the VPN.

Our VPN was activated and we immediately saw improved results. Torrent download speeds increased to between 2-3MB/s (16-24Mbps) and we were able to run YouTube videos in Full HD with no issues.

In fact, the combined bandwidth consumption increased to over 5.8MB/s (46Mbps) at times. The VPN was then turned off, and the bandwidth speeds immediately dropped back down.

Interestingly, though, when the test was left to run throughout the evening – 19:00 onwards – with the VPN off, the bandwidth monitor logged sustained usage of 2.5MB/s (20Mbps) for the torrent downloads and video streaming.

In total, just over 90GB of data was downloaded during our test.

The graph below shows a snapshot of the bandwidth usage on the Rain connection with the VPN off – the low usage on the left – and the VPN on – the high usage on the right.

Take note

It must be noted that this test has several provisions.

It was conducted over two days, 18-19 March 2020 (with the router initially set up on 13 March), in Gauteng, and during periods of no load-shedding. There have been multiple reports of Rain’s 5G network suffering terribly during load-shedding.

Naturally, it only covers the experience of a single Rain 5G connection and is not a test of Rain’s entire 5G network.

Elements like location and local tower congestion will play a role in the performance of a 5G connection.

It must also be noted that Rain’s 5G product is still relatively new to the market, and the more users who sign up to the service will impact on its network capacity.

This test was conducted for information purposes only.