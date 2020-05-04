Vodacom 5G packages – 200GB + 200GB for R999

Vodacom has revealed its new 5G packages and their pricing.

Vodacom announced the launch of its 5G mobile network in three cities – Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town – earlier today.

The network supports both mobile and fixed-wireless services, and is currently available on 20 live 5G sites – 18 of which are in Gauteng, and 2 in Cape Town.

By entering their physical address on the Vodacom 5G page, qualifying users are now able to sign up for a 5G package.

Vodacom 5G speeds

Vodacom said that, given enough spectrum, 5G will work at average speeds of between 150Mbps-200Mbps. Peak speeds will reach above 1Gbps.

“This means you’ll be able to download a full HD film in around three minutes,” said Vodacom.

“5G speeds can vary and depend on multiple factors: how far away you are from a mast, which spectrum is being used, and how many people around you are using 5G.”

Users who already own a 5G device can have their SIM provisioned for 5G within 24 hours after they have activated a Vodacom 5G contract, added Vodacom.

“You just need to be in an area that has 5G coverage to be able to experience the 5G network.”

Packages and pricing

The table below details the new Vodacom 5G packages available.

At the time of writing, 24-month and 36-month contracts packaged with either a Huawei or Nokia 5G CPE were available.

Vodacom 5G Packages Device Anytime Data Night Owl Data Price p/m 24 Months Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 100GB 100GB R899 x 24 Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 200GB 200GB R1,199 x 24 Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 300GB 300GB R1,299 x 24 Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 400GB 400GB R1,499 x 24 Huawei 5G CPE Pro 100GB 100GB R1,199 x24 Huawei 5G CPE Pro 200GB 200GB R1,499 x 24 Huawei 5G CPE Pro 300GB 300GB R1,599 x24 Huawei 5G CPE Pro 400GB 400GB R1,799 x 24 36-Months Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 200GB 200GB R999 x 36 Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 300GB 300GB R1,099 x 36 Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 400GB 400GB R1,299 x 36 Huawei 5G CPE Pro 200GB 200GB R1,199 x 36 Huawei 5G CPE Pro 300GB 300GB R1,299 x 36 Huawei 5G CPE Pro 400GB 400GB R1,499 x 36

