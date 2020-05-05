Rain vs Vodacom – 5G price showdown

Vodacom has revealed its new 5G packages and their pricing.

The 5G network supports both mobile and fixed-wireless services, and is currently available on 20 live 5G sites – 18 of which are in Gauteng and 2 in Cape Town.

Vodacom is offering a range of fixed-wireless bundles across its 5G network – and qualifying users are now able to sign up by entering their physical address on the Vodacom 5G page.

Vodacom said that, given enough spectrum, 5G will work at average speeds of between 150Mbps-200Mbps. Peak speeds will reach above 1Gbps.

To see how Vodacom’s 5G packages stack up against existing offerings, we compared them against the 5G services available from Rain.

The differences

There are several major differences between the 5G packages offered by Rain and Vodacom, on both the user-experience and payment side.

Vodacom’s packages are available on either 24-month or 36-month contracts, while Rain’s 5G packages are available as month-to-month deals.

Vodacom also only offers capped packages with allocations of anytime and night-time data, while Rain’s 5G packages offer uncapped usage.

This uncapped usage comes with caveats, however.

Rain 5G Standard – Video streaming is capped at 720p and your connection speed is limited to 30Mbps.

– Video streaming is capped at 720p and your connection speed is limited to 30Mbps. Rain 5G Premium – Users will receive “Full HD” video streaming, with no connection speed limit.

Recent testing of Rain’s 5G service also revealed that torrent downloads were shaped, as is common with uncapped broadband services.

The 5G routers Rain and Vodacom use is another difference.

Rain bundles a Huawei 5G All-Scenario CPE N5368X with its packages – a router which is built to be used outdoors – while Vodacom offers users one of two router options:

Huawei 5G CPE Pro

Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway

In terms of connection speeds, the Vodacom 5G packages and Rain’s 5G Premium service both claim to offer around the 200Mbps mark.

Vodacom promises speeds of 150Mbps-200Mbps, while Rain states users will receive “over 200Mbps”.

Pricing

For the purposes of the comparison, we looked at the pricing of Vodacom’s 5G packages which include the Huawei CPE, and Rain’s two 5G services.