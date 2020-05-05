Where you can get Vodacom 5G

Vodacom has launched its 5G mobile network in three cities – Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.

The company said the network supports both mobile and fixed-wireless services, and is currently available on 20 live 5G sites.

18 of these sites are in Gauteng, and two are in Cape Town.

There 20 sites are grouped into the following six clusters:

Midrand cluster

Sandton cluster

Menlyn cluster

Centurion cluster

Waterfall/Sunninghill cluster

Century City cluster

“Vodacom customers with 5G-enabled devices, and within a 5G coverage area, are now able to access one of the fastest and most sophisticated network connections in Africa,” the company said.

It added that further 5G rollouts are planned to other parts of the country.

Vodacom said that, given enough spectrum, 5G will work at average speeds of between 150Mbps-200Mbps. Peak speeds will reach above 1Gbps.

“5G speeds can vary and depend on multiple factors: how far away you are from a mast, which spectrum is being used, and how many people around you are using 5G.”

5G coverage

Following the launch of its 5G network, Vodacom updated its online coverage map to include 5G coverage areas.

Johannesburg enjoys coverage in Hyde Park, Sandhurst, Melrose, Illovo, and their surrounding suburbs.

Pretoria and Centurion also enjoy extended coverage – in Hatfield and south of Lynwood, and Midstream Estate, Eco Park, and west of Wierdapark, respectively.

The Midrand/Sunninghill and Cape Town coverage, however, is sparse by comparison.

The images below show where Vodacom currently offers 5G coverage in South Africa.

Users can also enter their physical address on the Vodacom coverage map to see if they are able to sign up for a 5G package.

Johannesburg

Midrand/Sunninghill

Pretoria

Centurion

Cape Town