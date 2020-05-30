USB sticks sold for R7,000 each as “anti-5G devices”

A company in the UK is marketing and selling USB flash drives as “anti-5G devices” at £339 (over R7,000) each.

The device comes in the form of a USB stick called the 5GBioShield and claims to provide protection from the radiation of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G signals.

The BBC reported the 5GBioShield was recommended by a member of the Glastonbury Town Council’s 5G Advisory Committee, who had also called for an inquiry into 5G networks.

This follows various conspiracy theories which claim that 5G networks are dangerous for human health and help to spread COVID-19.

The company which sells the 5GBioShield said it uses a “wearable holographic nano-layer catalyser, which can be worn or placed near to a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation or EMF emitting device”.

“The 5GBioShield makes it possible, thanks to a uniquely applied process of quantum nano-layer technology, to balance the imbalanced electric oscillations arising from all electric fog induced by all devices such as: laptops, cordless phones, wlan, tablets, etc.,” the company said.

On top of that, it said the 5GBioShield is an always-on system and does not even have to be plugged in to work.

Just a 128MB USB stick

An analysis of the device from security company Pen Test Partners, however, revealed that the 5GBioShield was no different to a regular 128MB USB drive.

“When plugged into our test machine, we may have missed the bubble of ‘quantum holographic catalyzer technology’ appearing,” the company noted.

The only item on the stick is a PDF version of the 5GBioShield’s website.

Tearing down the device revealed no extraordinary hardware on the circuit board, either. They concluded that trading standards bodies should do their own investigations of the device.

Operations director of London Trading Standards, Stephen Knight, told the BBC it considered the device to be a scam.

Knight said they were working with the City of London Police’s Action Fraud squad and are seeking a court order to take down the company’s website.

