MTN 5G tested – Blisteringly fast speeds

MTN launched its 5G network in South Africa on 30 June with 100 sites in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, and Port Elizabeth.

This 5G launch, MTN SA CTIO Giovanni Chiarelli said, was made possible, in part, by the recent allocation of temporary spectrum by ICASA.

MTN delivers 5G connectivity using four spectrum bands – 3.5 GHz (58 sites), 2,100MHz and 1,800MHz (35 sites), 700MHz (5 sites), and 28GHz (3 sites).

The operator is also re-farming some of its 4G spectrum to allow it to run 4G and 5G spectrum, at the same time, in the same band.

While MTN’s 5G network is currently only available in a handful of suburbs, the company is planning to significantly expand its coverage in future.

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa said their 5G network rollout will be ramped up to more sites once government allocates permanent spectrum through the planned auction later this year.

“Our call to the regulator and government is to release permanent 4G and 5G spectrum as a matter of urgency, so that we can fuel the digital revolution,” said Motsa.

MTN 5G tested, with impressive results

MTN’s service is offered in two variants – 5G home Wi-Fi and 5G mobile.

MTN said its 5G home Wi-Fi offers average speeds of 100Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps, while 5G mobile offers average speeds of 50Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps.

To test this claim, MyBroadband did drive tests in 5G coverage areas using a Huawei P40 Pro, which features the Huawei Kirin 990 5G chipset.

MyBroadband also tried to test the network using LG V50 5G devices, but these phones would not connect to the MTN 5G network.

This was not unexpected, as MTN is not advertising the LG V50 as a compatible device and is offering the more feature-rich LG Velvet instead.

We tested the download speed, upload speed, and latency in multiple locations in Johannesburg using the MyBroadband speed test app.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted at NAPAfrica in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

The results were exceptional. The average download speed was above 500Mbps while the average upload speed was 84Mbps. The average latency was 15ms.

Download speeds peaked at well above 700Mbps and upload speeds peaked at over 100Mbps.

Even when driving at 110km/h on the N1 highway, MyBroadband achieved download speeds of 431Mbps.

The tables below provide an overview of the performance of MTN’s 5G service in Gauteng in areas with good coverage and signal strength.

MTN 5G Network Performance Component Performance Average Download Speed 503Mbps Maximum Download Speed 752Mbps Minimum Download Speed 233Mbps Average Upload Speed 84Mbps Maximum Upload Speed 107Mbps Minimum Upload Speed 30Mbps Average Latency 15ms Lowest Latency 12ms Highest Latency 20ms

Epson Downs Shopping Centre

Epsom Downs Shopping Centre Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) 745.411 100.268 16 733.655 101.737 15 722.487 99.114 15 660.540 100.025 15 658.541 100.929 14 613.551 100.860 15 545.677 76.137 14 536.001 96.331 14 511.928 106.606 13 507.039 78.301 15 494.263 82.709 15 477.483 77.737 16 468.510 89.649 14 436.377 95.278 15 394.195 85.243 16 232.820 101.063 13

Nando’s Bryanston

Nando’s Bryanston Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) 549.175 99.058 15 548.196 99.538 15 510.852 63.050 13 505.547 100.455 14 468.507 100.681 15 466.020 97.070 12 451.199 100.004 15 443.349 98.794 16 419.388 80.913 16 380.837 93.037 15 379.155 83.984 15

Design Quarter

Design Quarter Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) 726.638 88.793 15 691.043 81.256 15 681.484 94.407 15 670.419 95.236 14 617.792 92.646 14 604.201 66.560 16 584.556 92.486 15 561.271 56.361 15 535.525 65.852 15 468.743 77.908 16 356.432 77.934 18 310.368 36.451 19 269.582 62.395 17

The Palazzo Montecasino

The Palazzo Montecasino Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) 618.704 104.830 15 595.925 92.666 16 583.649 64.822 18 570.778 98.707 15 549.234 104.806 16 518.828 103.099 14 512.891 100.257 12 498.188 97.289 16 474.200 67.069 16 446.369 85.375 15 402.167 38.003 20

William Nicol Drive

William Nicol Drive Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) 751.588 100.357 15 729.140 98.091 15 712.001 100.929 14 641.528 100.860 15 588.624 92.162 15 528.262 102.273 14 480.604 63.952 15 469.628 102.883 14 463.300 99.197 17 459.413 58.443 16 419.906 99.616 15 411.028 33.933 20 361.274 37.137 16 352.960 75.233 15 309.735 36.372 15

MTN Head Office