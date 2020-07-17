Rain 5G launched in Cape Town – Here is where you can get it

Rain announced that it has rolled out its 5G service in Cape Town, following the initial launch of the service in Gauteng last year.

The company said its 5G offering would launch in Cape Town from 18 July 2020, adding that it now offers the widest 5G coverage in the country.

“Rain 5G offers super-fast unlimited internet from as little as R699 per month,” the network said.

The company will offer both its Standard and Premium Unlimited 5G packages in Cape Town, priced at R699 and R999 per month, respectively.

Rain’s standard package caps speeds at 30Mbps and allows a single HD video stream, while its Premium package offers multiple HD+ quality streams and has no speed limitations.

“Premium users can expect average speeds exceeding 200Mbps,” Rain said.

“Clients can order the 5G package on www.rain.co.za and have the router delivered for free straight to their door,” the company said.

Rain added that it has built additional 5G sites in Gauteng in recent months and that its coverage continues to expand.

“Furthermore, Rain hopes to blanket more metro areas though out South Africa in the next 18 months.”

Rain chief marketing officer Khaya Dlanga said that Rain continues to play its part in ensuring South Africans benefit from 5G technology.

“By rolling out the most affordable 5G unlimited products in the market, Rain is playing its part in building the 5G ecosystem in the country,” Dlanga said.

“5G can significantly increase ultra-broadband penetration in the country which supports economic growth and will enable South Africans to remain productive by working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To summarise, the following 5G products will be offered by Rain in Cape Town:

Unlimited Home 5G Standard – R699pm (Speed limited to 30Mpbs, one HD stream)

(Speed limited to 30Mpbs, one HD stream) Unlimited Home 5G Premium – R999pm (No speed limits, multiple HD+ streams)

Both packages are available on a month-to-month basis and include a free-to-use 5G router.

The maps below show the Rain 5G coverage in Cape Town.

Cape Town coverage map

Bloubergstrand

Durbanville

Belville

Cape Town CBD

Claremont

Retreat