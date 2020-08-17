Every 5G smartphone you can buy in South Africa

5G has arrived in South Africa, with Vodacom, MTN, and Rain all launching their 5G networks in the country in the past year.
Their network coverage is limited, however.
Rain’s 5G service currently exists as a fixed 5G offering only, with customers able to purchase uncapped home 5G broadband in coverage areas in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
MTN and Vodacom offer mobile 5G connectivity, which means that if you have a 5G mobile phone you will be able to take advantage of the technology’s improved speeds and latency in coverage areas.
It is important to note that the coverage of MTN and Vodacom’s 5G networks is currently limited to selected urban areas, and it will take a significant amount of time for these networks to expand across the country.
Vodacom has enabled 5G support on its network via its roaming agreement with Liquid Telecom, while MTN has used temporary spectrum allocated by ICASA for the COVID-19 lockdown to launch its 5G network.
MTN is hopeful that additional spectrum will be allocated by ICASA before its temporary spectrum is revoked, allowing it to continue rolling out 5G without interruption.
Shortly after the initial launch of these 5G networks, South Africa began to see the first 5G smartphones arrive locally.
The first 5G smartphones to launch in South Africa were the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro – the latest flagship smartphones in the Huawei P Series.
These were followed by the LG Velvet 5G and the Huawei P40 Lite 5G, which both offer more affordable 5G connectivity options.
Most recently, Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones in South Africa.
These ultra-high-end smartphones boast the latest camera technology and hardware, and ship in LTE and 5G models.
The 5G models of these Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra devices are available to purchase in South Africa.
We have listed every 5G smartphone available in South Africa below, along with their specifications and pricing.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – R36,999
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 AMOLED 120Hz
|Processor
|Exynos 990
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Front Camera
|10MP
|Rear Camera
|108MP + 12MP + 12MP + DepthVision
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, Facial recognition
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Network
|5G
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G – R27,999
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED
|Processor
|Exynos 990
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Front Camera
|10MP
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, Facial recognition
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Network
|5G
|Battery
|4,300mAh
Huawei P40 Pro – R20,999
|Huawei P40 Pro
|OS
|Android 10.0
|Display
|6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED 90Hz
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB, Nano Memory Card
|Front Camera
|32MP, TOF
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 40MP + 12MP + TOF
|Biometrics
|In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
|Network
|LTE/5G
|Battery
|4,200mAh
LG V60 ThinQ 5G – R19,399
|LG V60 ThinQ 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Front Camera
|10MP
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, Facial recognition
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Network
|5G
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Huawei P40 – R16,999
|Huawei P40
|OS
|Android 10.0
|Display
|6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, Nano Memory Card
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 16MP + 8MP
|Biometrics
|In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
|Network
|LTE/5G
|Battery
|3,800mAh
LG V50 ThinQ 5G – R12,699
|LG V50 ThinQ 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.4-inch 3,120 x 1,440 OLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Front Camera
|8MP + 5MP
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, Facial recognition
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Network
|5G
|Battery
|4,000mAh
LG Velvet 5G – R11,799
|LG Velvet 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint, Facial recognition
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Network
|5G
|Battery
|4,300mAh
Huawei P40 Lite 5G – R9,499
|Huawei P40 Lite 5G
|OS
|Android 10.0
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, Nano Memory Card
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
|Network
|5G
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.