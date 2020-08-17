Every 5G smartphone you can buy in South Africa

5G has arrived in South Africa, with Vodacom, MTN, and Rain all launching their 5G networks in the country in the past year.

Their network coverage is limited, however.

Rain’s 5G service currently exists as a fixed 5G offering only, with customers able to purchase uncapped home 5G broadband in coverage areas in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

MTN and Vodacom offer mobile 5G connectivity, which means that if you have a 5G mobile phone you will be able to take advantage of the technology’s improved speeds and latency in coverage areas.

It is important to note that the coverage of MTN and Vodacom’s 5G networks is currently limited to selected urban areas, and it will take a significant amount of time for these networks to expand across the country.

Vodacom has enabled 5G support on its network via its roaming agreement with Liquid Telecom, while MTN has used temporary spectrum allocated by ICASA for the COVID-19 lockdown to launch its 5G network.

MTN is hopeful that additional spectrum will be allocated by ICASA before its temporary spectrum is revoked, allowing it to continue rolling out 5G without interruption.

Shortly after the initial launch of these 5G networks, South Africa began to see the first 5G smartphones arrive locally.

The first 5G smartphones to launch in South Africa were the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro – the latest flagship smartphones in the Huawei P Series.

These were followed by the LG Velvet 5G and the Huawei P40 Lite 5G, which both offer more affordable 5G connectivity options.

Most recently, Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra smartphones in South Africa.

These ultra-high-end smartphones boast the latest camera technology and hardware, and ship in LTE and 5G models.

The 5G models of these Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra devices are available to purchase in South Africa.

We have listed every 5G smartphone available in South Africa below, along with their specifications and pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – R36,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, microSD up to 1TB Front Camera 10MP Rear Camera 108MP + 12MP + 12MP + DepthVision Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G – R27,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED Processor Exynos 990 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Front Camera 10MP Rear Camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,300mAh

Huawei P40 Pro – R20,999

Huawei P40 Pro OS Android 10.0 Display 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED 90Hz Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP, TOF Rear Camera 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + TOF Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network LTE/5G Battery 4,200mAh

LG V60 ThinQ 5G – R19,399

LG V60 ThinQ 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Front Camera 10MP Rear Camera 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 5,000mAh

Huawei P40 – R16,999

Huawei P40 OS Android 10.0 Display 6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 50MP + 16MP + 8MP Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network LTE/5G Battery 3,800mAh

LG V50 ThinQ 5G – R12,699

LG V50 ThinQ 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.4-inch 3,120 x 1,440 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Front Camera 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera 16MP + 12MP + 12MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 4,000mAh

LG Velvet 5G – R11,799

LG Velvet 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Biometrics Fingerprint, Facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Network 5G Battery 4,300mAh

Huawei P40 Lite 5G – R9,499

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android 10.0 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,000mAh

