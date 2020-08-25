Vodacom vs MTN – The fastest 5G network in South Africa

South Africa’s two biggest mobile network operators – Vodacom and MTN – recently rolled out their 5G networks.

Vodacom was first to launch its network on 5 May, going live at 20 sites, with 18 in Gauteng and two in the Western Cape.

The operator said that, given enough spectrum, 5G will work at average speeds of between 150Mbps to 200Mbps, while peak speeds will reach above 1Gbps.

“5G speeds can vary and depend on multiple factors: how far away you are from a mast, which spectrum is being used, and how many people around you are using 5G,” Vodacom said.

MyBroadband’s initial tests at multiple sites in Gauteng showed that the network was capable of reaching an average download speed of around 154 Mbps, confirming Vodacom’s claim.

MTN’s 5G rollout followed nearly two months later, with base stations in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and the Free State.

It said that customers can expect average speeds of 50Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps on its 5G mobile network.

Our initial tests at four locations in Johannesburg showed impressive results, with an average download speed of 503Mbps on MTN’s 5G network.

Comparing speeds

We recently performed new speed tests using the MyBroadband Speed Test app to see how MTN and Vodacom’s 5G speeds stack up now that both networks have been available for over a month.

We visited six locations covered by the respective networks – three of Vodacom’s, and three of MTN’s – and performed multiple speed tests with two Huawei smartphones – the P40 Pro and P40 Lite 5G.

For Vodacom, we performed speed tests in Menlyn, Eco Park, and Midstream Estate, while MTN’s speed tests were done at Epsom Downs Shopping Centre, Design Quarter, and the Palazzo Hotel at Montecasino.

All of these tests were conducted with full 5G bars of reception and strong signal strength.

MTN download speeds more than double

The differences in performance were noteworthy, with MTN achieving the better average, as well as maximum download and upload speeds.

On average, MTN’s 5G speeds were more than twice as fast as Vodacom, measuring 537Mbps as opposed to 261Mbps.

The top result we recorded on the day was also on MTN’s 5G network – at Design Quarter in Fourways – which measured just under 611Mbps.

On Vodacom’s 5G network, we reached a top speed of 496Mbps at Menlyn Maine.

There was an even bigger discrepancy measured for upload speeds, with MTN clocking a maximum of 106Mbps and Vodacom only hitting 37Mbps.

For the tested base stations, MTN’s network recorded a lower average latency of slightly over 13ms, whereas Vodacom’s network achieved just under 15ms.

The table below shows a summary of the average, maximum, and minimum download and upload speeds we recorded on each network, as well as the average, maximum, and minimum latency.

Network Performance Component Vodacom MTN Average Download Speed 261.33Mbps 537.41Mbps Maximum Download Speed 496.04Mbps 610.91Mbps Minimum Download Speed 107.94Mbps 443.69Mbps Average Upload Speed 35.91Mbps 93.44Mbps Maximum Upload Speed 37.82Mbps 106.04Mbps Minimum Upload Speed 28.46Mbps 36.54Mbps Average Latency 14.7ms 13.1ms Minimum Latency 11ms 12ms Maximum Latency 17ms 20ms

Location-specific results

The tables below show the top five results achieved at each location with regards to download speed on both the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Lite 5G.

MTN

Epsom Downs Shopping Centre Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 494.32Mbps 56.27Mbps 14ms 594.49Mbps 89.90Mbps 14ms 493.83Mbps 36.54Mbps 15ms 577.77Mbps 91.99Mbps 13ms 465.11Mbps 68.13Mbps 13ms 570.51Mbps 99.08Mbps 13ms 446.59Mbps 73.52Mbps 13ms 555.49Mbps 99.13Mbps 13ms 443.69Mbps 70.73Mbps 12ms 552.55Mbps 96.60Mbps 13ms 468.70Mbps 61.03Mbps 13.4ms 570.16Mbps 95.34Mbps 13.2ms *Average performance in bold

Design Quarter Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 610.91Mbps 104.12Mbps 14ms 535.01Mbps 105.99Mbps 14ms 600.20Mbps 104.65Mbps 14ms 521.75Mbps 103.28Mbps 14ms 584.70Mbps 96.40Mbps 13ms 519.11Mbps 106.04Mbps 14ms 574.88Mbps 102.75Mbps 13ms 516.31Mbps 103.12Mbps 13ms 573.86Mbps 103.97Mbps 12ms 508.90Mbps 104.22Mbps 13ms 588.91Mbps 102.38Mbps 13.2ms 520.28Mbps 104.53Mbps 13.6ms

*Average performance in bold

Montecasino Palazzo Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 578.21Mbps 97.15Mbps 13ms 563.48Mbps 102.09Mbps 13ms 565.43Mbps 97.14Mbps 12ms 562.96Mbps 97.12Mbps 15ms 539.73Mbps 100.33Mbps 13ms 539.73Mbps 103.09Mbps 20ms 513.00Mbps 92.92Mbps 12ms 524.64Mbps 103.42Mbps 12ms 486.20Mbps 93.41Mbps 14ms 508.92Mbps 100.05Mbps 14ms 536.51Mbps 96.19Mbps 12.8ms 539.94Mbps 101.15Mbps 14.8ms

*Average performance in bold

Vodacom

Menlyn Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 496.04Mbps 35.11Mbps 16ms 500.62Mbps 36.39Mbps 17ms 491.52Mbps 35.47Mbps 16ms 495.72Mbps 35.74Mbps 17ms 479.19Mbps 35.49Mbps 16ms 494.28Mbps 35.46Mbps 16ms 465.77Mbps 36.01Mbps 15ms 478.67Mbps 36.95Mbps 17ms 461.91Mbps 35.96Mbps 15ms 445.54Mbps 36.67Mbps 15ms 478.88Mbps 35.61Mbps 15.6ms 482.97Mbps 36.24Mbps 16.4ms

*Average performance in bold

Eco Park Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 165.09Mbps 37.00Mbps 11ms 190.25Mbps 36.41Mbps 15ms 163.10Mbps 36.34Mbps 12ms 188.16Mbps 36.93Mbps 14ms 162.40Mbps 36.03Mbps 12ms 183.63Mbps 37.62Mbps 14ms 162.17Mbps 37.11Mbps 12ms 181.16Mbps 36.06Mbps 15ms 157.79Mbps 36.41Mbps 13ms 176.40Mbps 37.34Mbps 15ms 162.11Mbps 36.58Mbps 12ms 183.92Mbps 36.87Mbps 14.6ms

*Average performance in bold

Midstream Estate Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 158.48Mbps 37.64Mbps 15ms 116.72Mbps 33.91Mbps 14ms 148.33Mbps 37.82Mbps 13ms 113.41Mbps 36.07Mbps 15ms 147.05Mbps 37.88Mbps 16ms 112.48Mbps 32.74Mbps 15ms 143.07Mbps 28.46Mbps 15ms 109.94Mbps 33.04Mbps 14ms 143.06Mbps 36.82Mbps 15ms 107.94Mbps 36.33Mbps 16ms 148.00Mbps 35.73Mbps 14.8ms 112.10Mbps 34.42Mbps 14.8ms

*Average performance in bold

