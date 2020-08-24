Huawei P40 Pro vs P40 Lite 5G – Speed tests show surprising results

24 August 2020

Huawei recently introduced its first mid-range 5G smartphone in South Africa.

Priced at R9,499, the P40 Lite 5G is currently the cheapest of any 5G-capable smartphone in the country and the only model available for under R10,000.

The second-most affordable 5G device available at the moment is the LG Velvet ThinQ, which starts at R13,499.

The P40 Lite 5G is Huawei’s fourth 5G model in South Africa, following the launch of the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus in May 2020.

Although it comes with a slower Kirin 810 processor, it employs the same 5G modem used in the flagship Kirin 990 5G SoC used in those three models.

According to Huawei, the Balong 5G modem is capable of achieving speeds of up to 4.6Gbps on sub-6GHz 5G, and 6.5Gbps over mmWave spectrum.

The P40 Pro Plus currently retails for R28,999, while the P40 Pro will set you back R20,999, and the P40 is priced at R16,999.

The P40 Lite 5G is therefore a great choice for consumers seeking next-generation mobile connectivity, but who don’t need the premium features and hardware available on these three flagship models.

Comparing 5G speeds

To see how the P40 Lite 5G performs against the P40 Pro in terms of network capability, we conducted a series of speed tests using the MyBroadband Speed Test app.

To ensure a fair comparison, we performed the tests on smartphones in the same locations at the same time of day.

Since both smartphones are currently supported on Vodacom and MTN’s 5G mobile networks, we visited three locations which currently offer 5G coverage from either operator.

For Vodacom, we performed speed tests in Menlyn, Eco Park, and Midstream Estate, while MTN’s speed tests were done at Epsom Downs Shopping Centre, Design Quarter, and the Palazzo Hotel at Montecasino.

P40 Lite impresses

To our surprise, the P40 Lite performed marginally better than the P40 Pro when it came to average download and upload speeds.

In terms of download speeds, the P40 Lite performed better at four of the six sites, posting the highest average download speed.

Across the speed tests, it recorded an average of 401.56Mbps, compared with the 397.19Mbps measured on the P40 Pro.

The P40 Pro claimed the fastest download speed for a single result – with 610.91Mbps on MTN’s network – while the P40 Lite 5G’s fastest download speed recorded was still a highly respectable 594.49Mbps.

The P40 Lite also posted the best average upload speed of the two smartphones – 68.08Mbps – compared with 61.25Mbps on the P40 Pro.

The P40 Pro bested the P40 Lite in one area, however, as it recorded a lower average latency of 13.6ms, around 1ms better than the P40 Lite.

The table below shows a summary of the results recorded across MTN and Vodacom’s 5G networks on both the P40 Pro and P40 Lite.

Network performance
Component Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite
Average Download Speed 397.19Mbps 401.56Mbps
Maximum Download Speed 610.91Mbps 594.49Mbps
Minimum Download Speed 143.06Mbps 107.94Mbps
Average Upload Speed 61.25Mbps 68.09Mbps
Maximum Upload Speed 104.65Mbps 105.99Mbps
Minimum Upload Speed 28.46Mbps 32.74Mbps
Average Latency 13.6ms 14.6ms
Minimum Latency 12ms 12ms
Maximum Latency 16ms 20ms

Location results

The tables below show the top five results achieved at each location with regards to download speed on both the Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Lite 5G.

MTN

Epsom Downs Shopping Centre
Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite
Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency
494.32Mbps 56.27Mbps 14ms 594.49Mbps 89.90Mbps 14ms
493.83Mbps 36.54Mbps 15ms 577.77Mbps 91.99Mbps 13ms
465.11Mbps 68.13Mbps 13ms 570.51Mbps 99.08Mbps 13ms
446.59Mbps 73.52Mbps 13ms 555.49Mbps 99.13Mbps 13ms
443.69Mbps 70.73Mbps 12ms 552.55Mbps 96.60Mbps 13ms
468.70Mbps 61.03Mbps 13.4ms 570.16Mbps 95.34Mbps 13.2ms
*Average performance in bold
Design Quarter
Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite
Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency
610.91Mbps 104.12Mbps 14ms 535.01Mbps 105.99Mbps 14ms
600.20Mbps 104.65Mbps 14ms 521.75Mbps 103.28Mbps 14ms
584.70Mbps 96.40Mbps 13ms 519.11Mbps 106.04Mbps 14ms
574.88Mbps 102.75Mbps 13ms 516.31Mbps 103.12Mbps 13ms
573.86Mbps 103.97Mbps 12ms 508.90Mbps 104.22Mbps 13ms
588.91Mbps 102.38Mbps 13.2ms 520.28Mbps 104.53Mbps 13.6ms
*Average performance in bold
Montecasino Palazzo
Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite
Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency
578.21Mbps 97.15Mbps 13ms 563.48Mbps 102.09Mbps 13ms
565.43Mbps 97.14Mbps 12ms 562.96Mbps 97.12Mbps 15ms
539.73Mbps 100.33Mbps 13ms 539.73Mbps 103.09Mbps 20ms
513.00Mbps 92.92Mbps 12ms 524.64Mbps 103.42Mbps 12ms
486.20Mbps 93.41Mbps 14ms 508.92Mbps 100.05Mbps 14ms
536.51Mbps 96.19Mbps 12.8ms 539.94Mbps 101.15Mbps 14.8ms
*Average performance in bold

Vodacom

Menlyn
Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite
Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency
496.04Mbps 35.11Mbps 16ms 500.62Mbps 36.39Mbps 17ms
491.52Mbps 35.47Mbps 16ms 495.72Mbps 35.74Mbps 17ms
479.19Mbps 35.49Mbps 16ms 494.28Mbps 35.46Mbps 16ms
465.77Mbps 36.01Mbps 15ms 478.67Mbps 36.95Mbps 17ms
461.91Mbps 35.96Mbps 15ms 445.54Mbps 36.67Mbps 15ms
478.88Mbps 35.61Mbps 15.6ms 482.97Mbps 36.24Mbps 16.4ms
*Average performance in bold
Eco Park
Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite
Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency
165.09Mbps 37.00Mbps 11ms 190.25Mbps 36.41Mbps 15ms
163.10Mbps 36.34Mbps 12ms 188.16Mbps 36.93Mbps 14ms
162.40Mbps 36.03Mbps 12ms 183.63Mbps 37.62Mbps 14ms
162.17Mbps 37.11Mbps 12ms 181.16Mbps 36.06Mbps 15ms
157.79Mbps 36.41Mbps 13ms 176.40Mbps 37.34Mbps 15ms
162.11Mbps 36.58Mbps 12ms 183.92Mbps 36.87Mbps 14.6ms
*Average performance in bold
Midstream Estate
Huawei P40 Pro Huawei P40 Lite
Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency
158.48Mbps 37.64Mbps 15ms 116.72Mbps 33.91Mbps 14ms
148.33Mbps 37.82Mbps 13ms 113.41Mbps 36.07Mbps 15ms
147.05Mbps 37.88Mbps 16ms 112.48Mbps 32.74Mbps 15ms
143.07Mbps 28.46Mbps 15ms 109.94Mbps 33.04Mbps 14ms
143.06Mbps 36.82Mbps 15ms 107.94Mbps 36.33Mbps 16ms
148.00Mbps 35.73Mbps 14.8ms 112.10Mbps 34.42Mbps 14.8ms
*Average performance in bold

