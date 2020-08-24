Huawei P40 Pro vs P40 Lite 5G – Speed tests show surprising results

Huawei recently introduced its first mid-range 5G smartphone in South Africa.

Priced at R9,499, the P40 Lite 5G is currently the cheapest of any 5G-capable smartphone in the country and the only model available for under R10,000.

The second-most affordable 5G device available at the moment is the LG Velvet ThinQ, which starts at R13,499.

The P40 Lite 5G is Huawei’s fourth 5G model in South Africa, following the launch of the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus in May 2020.

Although it comes with a slower Kirin 810 processor, it employs the same 5G modem used in the flagship Kirin 990 5G SoC used in those three models.

According to Huawei, the Balong 5G modem is capable of achieving speeds of up to 4.6Gbps on sub-6GHz 5G, and 6.5Gbps over mmWave spectrum.

The P40 Pro Plus currently retails for R28,999, while the P40 Pro will set you back R20,999, and the P40 is priced at R16,999.

The P40 Lite 5G is therefore a great choice for consumers seeking next-generation mobile connectivity, but who don’t need the premium features and hardware available on these three flagship models.

Comparing 5G speeds

To see how the P40 Lite 5G performs against the P40 Pro in terms of network capability, we conducted a series of speed tests using the MyBroadband Speed Test app.

To ensure a fair comparison, we performed the tests on smartphones in the same locations at the same time of day.

Since both smartphones are currently supported on Vodacom and MTN’s 5G mobile networks, we visited three locations which currently offer 5G coverage from either operator.

For Vodacom, we performed speed tests in Menlyn, Eco Park, and Midstream Estate, while MTN’s speed tests were done at Epsom Downs Shopping Centre, Design Quarter, and the Palazzo Hotel at Montecasino.

P40 Lite impresses

To our surprise, the P40 Lite performed marginally better than the P40 Pro when it came to average download and upload speeds.

In terms of download speeds, the P40 Lite performed better at four of the six sites, posting the highest average download speed.

Across the speed tests, it recorded an average of 401.56Mbps, compared with the 397.19Mbps measured on the P40 Pro.

The P40 Pro claimed the fastest download speed for a single result – with 610.91Mbps on MTN’s network – while the P40 Lite 5G’s fastest download speed recorded was still a highly respectable 594.49Mbps.

The P40 Lite also posted the best average upload speed of the two smartphones – 68.08Mbps – compared with 61.25Mbps on the P40 Pro.