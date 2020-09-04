Qualcomm to launch 5G chips for cheap smartphones in early 2021

Qualcomm has announced that it will launch Snapdragon 4-series chips with 5G support in early 2021.

It noted that the 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series chips will allow smartphone makers to offer 5G to a combined market of approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users.

“Qualcomm continues to pave the way for 5G commercialization at scale,” said Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon.

“The Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform is designed to exceed expectations for the mass-market segment by bringing an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience.”

“It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users.”

The 4-series Snapdragon chips will join the following Qualcomm chips in the company’s line-up:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

Smartphone brands that have noted their interest in these Snapdragon 4-series chipsets include Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

“With the extension of Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Mobile Platform into the Snapdragon 4-series, we are positioned to deliver a more complete portfolio of 5G devices to our consumers, emphasizing our leadership in the 5G space,” said Motorola president Sergio Buniac.

“We are very happy that Qualcomm Technologies is scaling 5G technology to the Snapdragon 4-series. We will continue to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to drive the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world,” said Oppo founder and CEO Tony Chen.

“Today, it is exciting to see Qualcomm Technologies expand 5G to the Snapdragon 4-series, accelerating 5G global commercialization,” said Xiaomi chairman and CEO Lei Jun.

“Xiaomi will become one of the world’s first OEMs to introduce a 5G smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 4-series 5G mobile platform.”

Qualcomm said that more information about these chips will be unveiled at a later date.