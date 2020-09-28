Rain 5G delivers massive speeds and wide coverage in Cape Town – Tests

Tests conducted by MyBroadband across Rain’s 5G network in Cape Town have produced impressive results.

The tests were conducted using the MyBroadband Speed Test platform and a Huawei Outdoor 5G CPE router on 21-22 September 2020 – and covered the following areas:

Greenpoint

De Waterkant

Claremont

Brackenfell

Bellville

Crawford

Blouberg Rise

Pinelands

Parow and Goodwood

Durbanville

The tests produced download speeds of between 500Mbps-800Mbps for the majority of the suburbs, upload speeds in excess of 100Mbps, and latencies of 20ms across the board.

The table below details the average and peak download speeds, upload speeds, and latencies of the Rain 5G tests conducted in Cape Town.

Rain 5G Speed Tests – Cape Town Measure Performance Location Average Download Speed 606Mbps Cape Town Average Upload Speed 115Mbps Cape Town Average Latency 20ms Cape Town Peak Download Speed 925Mbps Greenpoint Peak Upload Speed 157Mbps Crawford Lowest Latency 20ms Multiple Areas

Greenpoint was a standout area during our testing and was the source of the fastest download speed we saw on the trip – 925Mbps.

This was not an anomaly, however, as the average download speed for the suburb was 863Mbps. This was paired with an average upload speed of 139Mbps and a 20ms latency in every speed test we conducted in the area.

The screenshots below show the download and upload segments for the speeds tests in action.

Coverage

What makes the performance of Rain’s 5G network impressive is the coverage it provides, and the price consumer pays to access it, in conjunction with the fast speeds.

Rain has wide 5G coverage across the metro, including in Seapoint, Greenpoint, Cape Town CBD, Zonnebloem, Woodstock, Pinelands, Goodwood, Parow, Belville, Claremont, Kenilworth, and many more suburbs.

This coverage is far more extensive than what is available from Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks in Cape Town at the moment – which is limited to narrow corridors in the city.

Rain provides its Premium 5G service for R999 per month – which gives users uncapped data at the speeds up to 200Mbps. Rain also offers a Standard 5G service for R699 per month – which limits speeds to 30Mbps.

For users who do not have access to fibre – or for those who want faster speeds, low latency, and uncapped data at an affordable price – Rain 5G is, therefore, an attractive option.

Test bench

The photos below show the test bench which was used to conduct the Rain 5G speed tests in Cape Town.

A Huawei Outdoor 5G CPE router with a Rain SIM installed was connected to a Windows 10 laptop via an Ethernet cable to ensure optimal results.

This test rig was then powered by an inverter connected to our testing vehicle.