Nokia partners with Vodacom on 5G rollout

Nokia has announced that it is supplying 5G services to Vodacom by deploying its 5G radio, core, and fixed network solutions across Vodacom’s network.

Vodacom is using Nokia’s 2G, 3G, 4G and fibre access networks, as well as 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile broadband services.

Nokia added that it is supplying its AirScale, Fastmile, and Subscriber Data Management (SDM) / Home Subscriber Server (HSS) products to Vodacom to enhance its service offering.

The company’s AirScale radio network product portfolio will enable Vodacom to deploy 5G services across several spectrum bands, including the 3,500MHz, 2,600MHz, and 700/800MHz bands which will be auctioned by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) before the end of March 2021.

This will help to manage the increased demand for data services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Nokia said.

Vodacom will also use Nokia’s FastMile 5G gateway to offer FWA broadband services in areas not currently served by a fibre network.

Nokia said this solution is easy for subscribers to install and delivers fibre-like speeds to homes.

“We are committed to providing the most innovative products and highest quality service to our subscribers,” said Vodacom South Africa technology director Beverly Ngwenya.

“Nokia has been our network partner for more than two decades, and its latest technology solutions are now helping us to deliver superior 5G services.”

Nokia president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto highlighted the competitiveness of the South African mobile market, stating that the company’s technologies would aid Vodacom in addressing the growing demand for high-speed broadband.

“From our 26-year relationship with Vodacom we understand that South Africa is a highly competitive market, with end-users expecting continent-leading services and applications,” Uitto said.

“We are proud to have successfully executed this important network deployment, enabling Vodacom to deliver those sought-after broadband capabilities.”

