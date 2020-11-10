South Africa’s first 5G Innovation Lab – Photos

Huawei, Rain, and Wits University recently partnered to launch South Africa and Africa’s first 5G laboratory, giving students access to a live 5G environment to build cutting-edge applications.

The 5G Innovation Lab is situated at the Wits Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct and is aimed at driving innovations to promote social progress for South Africa in the digital era.

“The purpose of this exciting partnership is to give students early access to 5G technology,” said Huawei Southern Africa Region VP Yang Chen.

“This will allow them to experiment and interact with the 5G platforms that will enable the 4IR.”

Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Adam Habib said he has high expectations for the partnership with Huawei and Rain.

“We are working with the pioneers in digital innovation to train a generation of smart, savvy scholars who will transform the world, using the latest technology available to effect beneficial change in our world,” Habib said.

“We are not reimagining the future, we are creating a better future for all today.”

Rain said it believes that young innovators will use the 5G Innovation Lab to push the boundaries for technological leaps on the African continent.

“The Instagram, TikTok or self-driving car innovation of the next generation could be born here by a young mind at Wits,” said Rain Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Brandon Leigh.

Huawei provided photos of the new 5G Innovation Lab, which are shown below.

5G Innovation lab

Now read: South African 5G prices vs The World