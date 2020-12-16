MTN fixed-5G tested – Excellent speeds

MTN launched its 5G network in South Africa earlier this year, offering customers the option of ultra-fast, low-latency broadband.

The operator rolled out its 5G network for compatible mobile devices, as well as a fixed-5G product for home broadband connections.

At launch, MTN offered three 5G phones to South Africans – the Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40, and LG Velvet 5G.

For its 5G home Wi-Fi service, it launched with the Huawei CPE Pro 2 5G, Huawei E6878, and ZTE MC801A.

Data plans can be purchased on 24- and 36-month contracts and range from R499 to R1,599 per month.

Unlimited data plans (subject to a fair usage policy) are also available for R999 on a 36-month contract and R1,249 on a 24-month contract.

A fair usage policy of 200GB per month applies to these MTN Unlimited 5G packages.

Impressive speeds

We previously tested MTN’s 5G network on compatible mobile devices and found that its speeds were impressive wherever coverage was available.

Following these tests, the operator provided us with a 5G ZTE router and a 5G-enabled data SIM to try out its fixed-5G broadband solution.

We gladly obliged and headed out to an area in Centurion, Gauteng, well within the operator’s 5G coverage area to test out the network speeds.

The results were impressive.

On average, we experienced download speeds of just under 440Mbps and upload speeds of almost 100Mbps.

These speeds were relatively stable too, with the maximum download speed dropping below 400Mbps on only one occasion.

Upload speeds were even more reliable, almost never dropping below 95Mbps.

The latency of the 5G service was also extremely impressive at around 15ms, which is more than enough for competitive gaming.

MTN Fixed-5G speed tests

Below are the full results of our MTN fixed-5G speed tests in Centurion, Gauteng.

Latency Download Speed Upload Speed 15ms 435.27Mbps 97.03Mbps 15ms 456.40Mbps 98.01Mbps 14ms 462.90Mbps 97.53Mbps 14ms 441.96Mbps 96.32Mbps 15ms 462.04Mbps 97.11Mbps 16ms 461.36Mbps 95.03Mbps 13ms 407.14Mbps 97.56Mbps 13ms 388.41Mbps 94.33Mbps 16ms 437.68Mbps 95.93Mbps 17ms 436.86Mbps 97.25Mbps 15ms 439.00Mbps 96.60Mbps

Coverage map

The maps below show where MTN’s 5G network is available.

Johannesburg

Pretoria

Cape Town

Bloemfontein