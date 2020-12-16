MTN fixed-5G tested – Excellent speeds

MTN launched its 5G network in South Africa earlier this year, offering customers the option of ultra-fast, low-latency broadband.
The operator rolled out its 5G network for compatible mobile devices, as well as a fixed-5G product for home broadband connections.
At launch, MTN offered three 5G phones to South Africans – the Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40, and LG Velvet 5G.
For its 5G home Wi-Fi service, it launched with the Huawei CPE Pro 2 5G, Huawei E6878, and ZTE MC801A.
Data plans can be purchased on 24- and 36-month contracts and range from R499 to R1,599 per month.
Unlimited data plans (subject to a fair usage policy) are also available for R999 on a 36-month contract and R1,249 on a 24-month contract.
A fair usage policy of 200GB per month applies to these MTN Unlimited 5G packages.
Impressive speeds
We previously tested MTN’s 5G network on compatible mobile devices and found that its speeds were impressive wherever coverage was available.
Following these tests, the operator provided us with a 5G ZTE router and a 5G-enabled data SIM to try out its fixed-5G broadband solution.
We gladly obliged and headed out to an area in Centurion, Gauteng, well within the operator’s 5G coverage area to test out the network speeds.
The results were impressive.
On average, we experienced download speeds of just under 440Mbps and upload speeds of almost 100Mbps.
These speeds were relatively stable too, with the maximum download speed dropping below 400Mbps on only one occasion.
Upload speeds were even more reliable, almost never dropping below 95Mbps.
The latency of the 5G service was also extremely impressive at around 15ms, which is more than enough for competitive gaming.
MTN Fixed-5G speed tests
Below are the full results of our MTN fixed-5G speed tests in Centurion, Gauteng.
|Latency
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|15ms
|435.27Mbps
|97.03Mbps
|15ms
|456.40Mbps
|98.01Mbps
|14ms
|462.90Mbps
|97.53Mbps
|14ms
|441.96Mbps
|96.32Mbps
|15ms
|462.04Mbps
|97.11Mbps
|16ms
|461.36Mbps
|95.03Mbps
|13ms
|407.14Mbps
|97.56Mbps
|13ms
|388.41Mbps
|94.33Mbps
|16ms
|437.68Mbps
|95.93Mbps
|17ms
|436.86Mbps
|97.25Mbps
|15ms
|439.00Mbps
|96.60Mbps
Coverage map
The maps below show where MTN’s 5G network is available.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.