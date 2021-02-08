Vodacom 5G now available on iPhone 12

Vodacom has announced that its network now supports 5G connectivity on the iPhone 12.

“Vodacom is pleased to share that we’re now offering 5G cellular support for the powerful new iPhone 12 lineup,” the operator stated.

It advised customers to visit its website to learn more about setting up a Vodacom 5G plan.

This announcement comes after MTN in early December 2020 proclaimed 5G support on the iPhone 12 would initially only be offered on its network.

At the time, the operator stated it was the only network authorised to enable 5G on the new smartphone – from its South African launch in December 2020 into early 2021.

The operator said rigorous 5G testing with Apple allowed it to offer its subscribers the benefits of 5G through the new iPhone.

It is important to note that both the devices stocked at MTN and Vodacom are 5G-enabled, although customers on the latter’s network were not able to use the faster network technology until today.

5G smartphones in South Africa

While the iPhone 12 is Apple’s first 5G entry into the smartphone market, there were already several other 5G-capable models to choose from in South Africa at the time of its local arrival.

5G smartphones available in the country include Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and Note 20 range, as well as its 2020 foldable phablet – the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

More recently, it unveiled three new models in its Galaxy S21 series – all of which support 5G connectivity.

Other 5G smartphones in South Africa you can buy today include:

Huawei P40 series

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG Velvet 5G

LG Wing 5G

Vivo X50 series

Gartner’s forecasts have estimated that 5G smartphone sales will record substantial growth from 16.7 million units in 2019 to 213.2 million in 2020.

This is set to increase even further in 2021, more than doubling to 538.5 million shipments.