Best 4G and 5G broadband deals – From 10GB to uncapped

Fixed-wireless broadband services, including fixed-LTE and 5G, are growing in popularity as speeds and usage limits rival traditional fixed-broadband access.

Although fibre coverage has rapidly grown over the last few years, only a small percentage of households in South Africa have access to fibre.

Altron Nexus CEO Mark Harris recently revealed that only 12% of households had access to ADSL and fibre in 2020.

This means that a fixed-wireless service is the only option for most residential customers looking for a fast and affordable connection.

The good news is that all mobile operators in South Africa offer fixed-LTE or 5G products.

Rain is a prominent player through its uncapped 5G services. These products offer good value-for-money in the R700 to R1,000 segment.

Price-conscious subscribers also have the option of Rain’s unlimited 4G service, priced at R479 per month.

Telkom has the biggest portfolio of fixed-LTE products, which include capped and uncapped packages.

The company also launches regular specials, which currently include a 10GB + 10GB deal for R99 per month and a 40GB + 40GB special for R199 per month.

Cell C re-entered the fixed-LTE market last year with prices ranging between R59 for 20GB and R899 for 1TB.

MTN also has a strong fixed-LTE drive using its award-winning mobile network. Its retail ISP, Supersonic, offers products ranging between 60GB and uncapped.

Vodacom, in turn, offers subscribers 4G and 5G home broadband products ranging between 200GB and 800GB per month.

Best 4G and 5G broadband deals

The table below provides an overview of the best fixed wireless deals in South Africa.