Rain’s big 5G plan – covering 5,000 new households each day in 2021

Mobile network operator Rain plans to accelerate its 5G network rollout to cover an estimated 5,000 new households each day for the rest of the year, the company has told MyBroadband.

Based on these figures, it aims to add over 1 million households to its 5G coverage area over the next seven months. Rain is also planning to expand its 5G coverage to smaller towns.

Rain was the first to launch a commercial 5G service in South Africa in September 2019, offering a single uncapped, unthrottled package at R999 per month.

At the time, the service was only available in selected areas in Johannesburg and Pretoria, with 250 Rain 5G towers covering an estimated 500,000 households.

Rain has now revealed that it has expanded its 5G coverage almost six-fold since then. It now covers approximately 3 million households in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Cape Town.

Commenting on its original plans to launch 5G in Durban in 2020, Rain said it is in the process of deploying its 5G network in the city.

Network upgrades

Rain’s engineering team, in partnership with Huawei’s Research and Development department in Shanghai, had implemented a number of upgrades to the 5G network.

“Multiple upgrades led to significant performance enhancements and customer experience improvements across the network,” Rain said.

“One of the major upgrades has been 5G standalone which further improved 5G network performance with increased data rates, lower latency, and improved reliability.”

Rain has also aggressively scaled customer service with the growth of the network and deployed the following initiatives to address support issues:

Employed more than 600 additional customer support agents across the country.

Upgraded call centre systems and infrastructure.

Extended operating hours from 08:00 to 20:00, 7 days a week.

Launched the myrain Android app as a self-service platform for our customers.

Implemented a device management system that allows it to remotely manage 5G devices in the field.

The company added it has invested significant capital into upgrading its systems with back-up power to reduce the impact of load-shedding, and continued to add back-up power to its 5G network.

Rain coverage

The maps below show the current coverage areas of Rain’s 5G network in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.