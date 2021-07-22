MTN 5G network expansion in South Africa

MTN announced that it has rolled out 5G connectivity to large parts of Polokwane and Witbank in South Africa and plans to extend the next-generation network technology to Nelspruit and Middelburg soon.

This forms part of the operator’s R350-million network investment to modernise, upgrade, and build new sites and transmission links in the 2021 financial year in the country’s northern region, which comprises the Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West provinces.

MTN general manager for the northern region Kagiso Moncho said the investment aims to create exciting opportunities for communities, businesses and individual users.

“Our investment is therefore far more than achieving market share growth in the region — it is about bringing the benefits of the digital world to more people through a stable, secure and innovative network experience,” Moncho said.

“The key for us is to deliver network excellence and an enterprise turnaround. This will be underpinned by modernisation and rollout of 5G, together with price competitiveness.”

“MTN is making strides with its fifth-generation (5G) technology rollout strategy. We have already activated 5G in greater Polokwane and Witbank, and intend to expand the 5G coverage footprint further across the region, into areas such as Nelspruit and Middelburg.

In addition, Monch said that 93% of towers in the three northern provinces of South Africa now have LTE/4G coverage.

The maps below show the recently added coverage areas for MTN’s 5G network in Polokwane and Witbank (Emalahleni).

Polokwane

Witbank (Emalahleni)

Moncho said that a part of the investment in the northern region would be earmarked for battery replacement and security programmes.

The operator said that vandalism and battery theft continued to threaten quality network connectivity, particularly in Limpopo.

“We plead with the members of the community to report any vandalism incidents that they might witness to the nearest SAPS branches. Our efforts are directed towards building and maintaining a resilient infrastructure amidst adversities,” said Moncho.

In addition to the new locations noted by the operator, MTN’s 5G network is now available in parts of Johannesburg, Centurion, Pretoria, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Rustenburg, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), and Bloemfontein.

MTN’s coverage maps below show where its 5G services are available in these towns and cities.

Johannesburg

Pretoria

Hartbeespoort

Durban central and Chatsworth

Umhlanga and Phoenix

Pietermaritzburg

Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)

Bloemfontein

Rustenburg