Rain launches cheap 5G package — R499 per month

Rain has introduced a new Home Basic 5G service that offers download speeds of up to 25Mbps for R499 per month.

It has also increased the maximum speed of its standard package from 30Mbps to 50Mbps.

Rain’s standard package has received an upgrade to its maximum streaming quality and now allows video streaming of up to full HD (1080p).

The new Home Basic service limits video streaming quality to 720p.

Rain’s Home 5G Premium package remains unchanged at R999 per month for an unlimited service.

All of the packages are sold on a month-to-month basis.

“The unlimited home 5G basic product launch is part of our plan to make the 5G experience more accessible to more South Africans,” Rain CEO Brandon Leigh told MyBroadband.

“Unlimited home 5G basic at only R499 aims to lower the barrier to entry for new customers as well as an opportunity for existing 4G home customers who are within 5G coverage to take up the opportunity to migrate to the 5G network.”

In addition to the speed and streaming quality restrictions, Rain also has an Acceptable Use Policy.

To protect the integrity of its network, Rain said it reserves the right and will take necessary steps to prevent improper or excessive usage. The action that Rain may take includes, but is not limited to:

Limiting throughput

Preventing or limiting service through specific ports or communication protocols

Automatically throttling all 4G/LTE and 5G data traffic that directs towards peer-to-peer sites or uses torrent applications between 05:00 and 23:00

Complete termination of service to customers who grossly abuse the network through improper or excessive usage.

Rain said it does not routinely monitor the activity of accounts for violation of this policy.

“However, in our efforts to promote good citizenship within the Internet community, we will respond appropriately if we become aware of inappropriate use of our service,” it states.

“However, if the service is used in a way that Rain or its suppliers, in their sole discretion, believe violates this policy, Rain or its suppliers may take any responsive actions they deem appropriate.”

The table below summarises Rain’s current 5G offerings.