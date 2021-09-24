Rain 5G network grows — 8 new regions including Bloemfontein and Polokwane

Rain has expanded its 5G network to eight new towns and cities in South Africa.

“We are busy rolling out the 5G network to all parts of South Africa including small towns,” a Rain spokesperson told MyBroadband.

The cellular network operator says it also added to its existing coverage in the Cape Town and Johannesburg metropolitan areas.

Its most recent expansion included the following regions:

Soshanguve

Paarl

Bloemfontein

Klerksdorp

Rustenburg

Strand

Polokwane

Orange Farm

Rain began expanding its 5G footprint to smaller towns in August, even though it did not yet have coverage in cities such as Durban, East London, and Gqeberha.

In addition to rolling out in Potchefstroof, Rain also grew its 5G coverage in Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

It isn’t a surprise that smaller towns are receiving Rain’s 5G services before certain cities.

Rain announced in May that it plans to cover 5,000 new households with 5G each day for the rest of the year, and that its rollout plan includes coverage of smaller towns.

This aggressive rollout target means Rain will add over a million households to its 5G coverage area by the end of 2021.

Rain launched its first commercial 5G products in selected areas in Johannesburg and Pretoria in September 2019. At the time, Rain only had 250 5G towers covering an estimated 500,000 households.

Since then, Rain has significantly increased its 5G coverage. It has launched in Cape Town and now covers approximately 3 million households.

The company also recently launched a basic home uncapped 5G service for R499 per month.

MyBroadband bought the service to put it through its paces, and it gave impressive results.

The following screenshots from Rain’s online coverage map shows where its 5G network has expanded to.

Rain 5G coverage in Bloemfontein

Rain 5G coverage in Polokwane

Rain 5G coverage in Soshanguve

Rain 5G coverage in Paarl

Rain 5G coverage in Klerksdorp

Rain 5G coverage in Rustenburg

Rain 5G coverage in Strand

Rain 5G coverage in Orange Farm