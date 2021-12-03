MTN launches 100Mbps uncapped 5G

MTN has announced the launch of two new MyMTN Home Uncapped speed-based plans on 5G, promising fast data speeds, low latency, increased reliability, and good coverage.

The company said it currently offers 5G across 125 coverage areas in all of South Africa’s provinces.

MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G contract plans are available for new or upgrading subscribers.

MTN also announced a promotion where customers who take up any of the uncapped 5G plans before 31 March 2022 will qualify to receive a free 5G router to the value of R8799.

The two new uncapped 5G packages are:

50Mbps — R999 per month, 24-month contract (1,000GB fair use policy)

100Mbps — R1,099 per month, 24-month contract (2,000GB fair use policy)

Subscribers who already have a compatible 5G router can sign-up for SIM-only month-to-month plans.

Prices for the month-to-month offers have not yet been announced and were not available on the MTN website at the time of publication.