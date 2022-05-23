Airline safety and 5G in South Africa

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is not currently considering placing any restrictions on 5G devices in South Africa, but it has warned airlines of possible interference.

MyBroadband contacted the regulator to determine if it intended to implement 5G-related restrictions like the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) had done in the US.

“Not at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

“However, following the restrictions issued by the FAA — the SACAA issued a Safety Notice to operators and owners of aircraft regarding the possible interference of some 5G devices with the aircraft radio altimeter equipment.”

The spokesperson said that there could be possible interference with aircraft radio altimeter equipment from 5G devices, and the SACAA is requesting that airlines report such events.

“The notice required that both owners/and or operators report any such event when it has been experienced. To this stage, the SACAA is yet to receive a report of such an occurrence,” they said.

MyBroadband also asked if the SACAA foresees any problems with network rollouts in the new spectrum that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) had assigned to mobile operators.

However, the spokesperson said the SACAA could not comment on Icasa’s affairs.

Airlines worldwide had to adjust their schedules and aircraft deployments for flights to the US in January 2022 over fears that 5G rollouts near American airports could disrupt critical safety systems.

At the time, Dubai’s Emirates Airline and Korean Air Line Co. suspended flights to US cities over such fears.

Emirates suspended flights to Chicago, Newark, and San Francisco, while Korean Air Lines Co. said that its Boeing 777 and 747-8 aircraft are likely to be impacted by 5G services.

The FAA initially raised concerns over the impact of 5G networks on airline radio equipment in November 2021.

It said flight restrictions could be needed for air carriers to adjust to 5G signals that could interfere with navigation electronics.

Aviation industry officials raised concerns regarding the possibility of 5G signals disturbing safety equipment on airliners and helicopters.

However, at the same time, the Federal Communications Commission and the telecommunications industry said there was no evidence of a problem.

Airlines themselves also raised concern over the technology, asking the US transportation secretary and the country’s top communications and aviation regulators to prevent wireless carriers from setting up 5G services close to airports.

Airlines for America — the trade union representing these airlines — warned that the travelling and shipping public could see significant disruptions if companies put the new C-band frequencies into service within two miles (3.2km) of where aircraft fly.

The association said it was happy to work with the government and carriers to find a mutually agreeable solution.

Now read: LTE and 5G speeds compared for Vodacom and MTN